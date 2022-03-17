Murray earns Hawkeye rarity

Iowa sophomore Keegan Murray joined elite company Thursday morning.

Named by the United States Basketball Writers Association as a first-team all-American, the Big Ten's leading scorer became just the fourth Hawkeye to ever earn consensus all-American status.

Murray joins Murray Wier in 1948, Charles Darling in 1952 and Luka Garza in 2020 and 2021 as the only players in Iowa history to earn consensus all-American recognition.

He earned that by being selected as a first-team all-American by the Associated Press, The Sporting News and the USBWA in addition to earning second-team all-American honors from the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

He was joined on the USBWA first team by Illinois' Kofi Cockburn, Wisconsin's Johnny Davis, Kansas' Ochai Agbaji and Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe.

Murray is the only player in the country averaging more than 23 points, eight rebounds and two blocks per game and one of just three players in the last decade at the college level to reach those numbers.

He enters Iowa's NCAA Tournament opener against Richmond on Thursday afternoon averaging 23.6 points per game.

Murray's meteoric growth has been rare. He averaged 7.2 points per game last season as a freshman.

His additional 16.4 points per game this season makes him the first player in the Big Ten to experience year-to-year growth of 16 points per game or more since Illinois' Rick Schmidt improved his average by 17.6 points between the 1972-73 and 1973-74 seasons.

