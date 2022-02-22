Murray, Hawkeyes start fast, finish off Spartans

IOWA CITY — Iowa knew what it was getting itself into Tuesday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

And, when the 25th-ranked Hawkeyes had a bit of memory lapse in the opening minutes of the second half coach Fran McCaffery was there with a reminder.

Michigan State had trimmed Iowa’s 14-point halftime lead to 10 with a pair of quick baskets when McCaffery called a timeout 1 minute, 14 seconds into the second half and strongly encouraged his team to get back on track.

The Hawkeyes responded, rolling to their fifth win in six games with an 86-60 rout of the Spartans.

"I thought we came out a little casual," McCaffery said. "It was still a 10-point game but when you’re up 14 the idea is to go to 20 and not to have it go to five."

Iowa took the hint, going on a 17-8 run over the next six minutes to pull away and giving a crowd of 14,634 — already in a good mood after watching Luka Garza have his number retired — even more to celebrate.

"I feel like we were ambushed. This place was hopping," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. "The retiring of a jersey of a guy who had given so much to the program, it makes sense that their guys would rally around that."

Mostly, the Hawkeyes just wanted another win.

"We knew we were going to have to fight to get this one. We knew how physical it would be," said Keegan Murray, who led Iowa with 28 points on 10-of-15 shooting.

Kris Murray felt the Hawkeyes had to be the aggressor, just as they were in Saturday’s win at Ohio State, and for the most part — as a 44-43 edge on the boards indicates — Iowa was able to get that done.

"We couldn’t let them push us around," Kris Murray said.

Beyond Iowa’s effort on the boards, Izzo felt the Hawkeyes’ 12-of-28 game from 3-point range and the combined 2-of-18 night from Spartans shooting guards Max Christie and Gabe Brown were deciding factors.

"We just didn’t have a good night," Izzo said. "We lead the league in 3-point field goal defense and they shoot around 50%. Give Iowa a lot of credit, and Keegan Murray, he’s special."

The Big Ten’s scoring leader took apart Michigan State inside and out, on drives and with jump shots and mostly, he kept the Hawkeyes moving forward.

"We just want to keep the pedal down right. Start fast and don’t let up, that’s the idea," Keegan Murray said.

That was evident from the start.

Nine of the 10 Hawkeyes who saw the court during the first half scored, contributing to a 50% start from the field that led Iowa to a 46-32 halftime lead.

Eleven Hawkeyes eventually scored in the game — including 11 points apiece from Jordan Bohannon and Kris Murray to complement Keegan Murray's 14th game of the season in which he scored at least 25 points.

Hitting six of their first seven shots and collecting 14 points from Keegan Murray in the game’s first eight minutes, the Hawkeyes used a 12-2 run midway through the opening half to build a double-digit lead.

Murray hit a pair of 3-point baskets and two free throws that left Iowa with a 22-13 lead with 12:04 to go in the first half and things were just getting started.

When Connor McCaffery knocked down the second of back-to-back 3-point baskets, the Hawkeyes (19-8, 9-7 Big Ten) had opened a 35-20 advantage with 7:59 to go in the opening half.

Led by 17 points off the bench from Malik Hall, Michigan State cut the Iowa margin to nine points twice during the opening minutes of the second half, but a technical foul on Izzo led to five quick points for the Hawkeyes and a double-digit margin which went unchallenged.

Izzo was tagged with the ‘T’ after Keegan Murray had rejected a shot by A.J. Hoggard.

Connor McCaffery hit both free throws and Keegan Murray scored, was fouled and knocked down his shot at the line on the ensuing possession as Iowa regained a 55-39 lead with 15:35 remaining in the game.

Two more sets of back-to-back 3-pointers — a pair by Bohannon on both sides of the 13-minute mark and two by Kris Murray two minutes later — increased an Iowa lead which reached as many as 32 points as Izzo watched the Spartans (18-9, 9-7) lose for the fifth time in six games.

"We’ve got some things to fix," Izzo said.

