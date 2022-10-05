Murray preparing to lead versatile Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY — Kris Murray welcomes the chance to be Kris Murray on the basketball court this season.

The Iowa junior has no plans to duplicate what his brother, consensus all-American Keegan Murray, accomplished a year ago for the Hawkeyes.

He understands he will have an expanded role during the upcoming season for one of the most versatile teams coach Fran McCaffery has had during his 13 seasons at Iowa, but Kris Murray expects to bring his own game to the court.

“We’re two different players in my opinion," Murray said Wednesday at the Hawkeyes’ media day. “I get compared to Keegan all the time, but we’re not the same. I’m not going to put up 23 points a night. I’m looking to average 15, 20 points and have four, five assists per game. That’s who I am."

The 6-foot-8 Murray, who averaged 9.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game last season, is prepared to have the ball in his hands more this season.

"I'm looking forward to it," he said. "This is what I've been working toward the past two seasons and I feel ready."

Murray has also concentrated on further developing his ability to create his own shot, develop consistency in his face-up jumper and strengthen his leadership and rebounding skills.

The latter is a common theme among Hawkeyes.

While Iowa returns five of its top seven scorers from a 26-10 team which won the Big Ten tournament title last season, the Hawkeyes are working to replace the team-leading 303 rebounds that Keegan Murray provided before becoming the fourth overall pick in this year’s NBA draft.

“Somebody has to rebound the ball and sometimes you have to go back and get it," McCaffery said.

“You’ve got to limit the other team to one shot if you want to run the fast break. I say this all the time. We can run on makes, but we’d prefer to run on misses."

And Iowa will continue to prefer to run.

“I’m excited to see what this team can do," Murray said. “There is a lot of talent on this team, a lot of guys who can shoot it."

As Iowa works toward its Oct. 31 exhibition against Truman State and its season opener on Nov. 7 against Bethune Cookman, that gives McCaffery plenty of options.

He said it remains too early to determine how things will play out at point guard, where replacing Jordan Bohannon’s court savvy and experience will be as big of a challenge as replacing the 11 points per game he averaged last season.

McCaffery said junior Ahron Ulis and freshman Dasonte Bowen have looked good in early practices.

McCaffery has been impressed with the "professionalism and mental approach'' he has seen from Ulis in growing his game during the offseason. The coach said Bowen "is not playing like a freshman'' when the ball is in his hands.

"He makes some freshman mistakes once in a while, but he can really get to the rim and create and he can score," McCaffery said. "When he puts it on the deck, he goes to score."

Tony Perkins has seen some time at the point as well, allowing Payton Sandfort to slide into the shooting guard spot. Sixth-year senior Connor McCaffery also provides a ball-handling option.

“We have a number of different options there that I’m very comfortable with," McCaffery said.

Those options will allow McCaffery to mix and match lineups.

Iowa could go big, pairing a point guard with 6-8 Sandfort, 6-9 Patrick McCaffery, 6-8 Murray and 6-9 Filip Rebraca or the Hawkeyes could use Ulis, Perkins and Bowen on the court simultaneously and go small.

“Throw in Connor and Josh Dix, two 6-5 guys who are tough and can play more than one position, we have some flexibility," McCaffery said. “We’ve got a lot of different ways we can go with this team."

He added that getting big men Josh Ogundele and Riley Mulvey ready for the physical post challenges presented by a number of Big Ten teams remains a priority as well.

A willingness to rebound will likely factor into the decision-making process when lineup decisions are being made.

No matter how that works out, Murray figures to play a key role.

“He’s a very even-tempered guy, and he’s really also very smart," McCaffery said. “So, he knows what he’s capable of and he knows what our team needs from him and he’s accepting that responsibility."

McCaffery said Murray has been more aggressive offensively in practice and continues to be a solid defender.

“He’s playing with a lot of confidence," McCaffery said. “I think what he did last spring (in testing the NBA draft process) was really good for him."

Murray sees the benefits as well and is anxious to put it all to work this season as part of the team's success.

“Offense won’t be a problem for us this year. We have a lot of guys who can shoot the ball," Murray said. "The biggest thing for us is the defensive side of the ball and rebounding. That’s what held us back early in the season last year and the reason we had success at the end of last year. We need to build on that."