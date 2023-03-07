IOWA CITY — Led by unanimous first-team pick Kris Murray and Big Ten Conference Sixth Man of the Year Payton Sandfort, the contributions of six Iowa basketball players were recognized Tuesday when Big Ten officials announced all-conference teams for the 2022-23 season.

Murray earned first-team honors from both league coaches and a media panel, forward Filip Rebraca earned third-team recognition from the media and joined Connor McCaffery and Tony Perkins in being awarded honorable mention by conference coaches.

Sandfort was selected by coaches as the Big Ten sixth man of the year while the Hawkeyes’ Patrick McCaffery was chosen as a Big Ten sportsmanship honoree for the second straight year.

"I think as coaches we know how hard they work and prepare and you want to know that at the end of it all there’s some recognition when you accomplish some things that these guys did," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "To have so many guys recognized is also a great feeling."

Murray’s selection gives Iowa a unanimous first-team selection in each of the past four years, following Luka Garza in 2020 and 2021 and Keegan Murray in 2022.

The junior averages a team-leading 20.5 points, eight rebounds and one block per game.

Also named Tuesday by The Sporting News as a third-team All-American, Murray appreciates matching the accolades his twin brother received a year ago.

"It means a lot," Murray said. "I’ve worked hard and put a lot of effort into this season and it’s always nice to be recognized."

Rebraca, who is second on the team with averages of 13.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, concurs.

"I’m proud of myself, but it’s not what I play for," Rebraca said. "I play for championships. I said that last year after I got a taste of it, I can’t get enough."

Iowa’s Connor McCaffery leads the nation with a 4.19 assist-to-turnover ratio while Perkins is third on the team in scoring at 12.4 points and 2.8 assists per game and leads the Hawkeyes with 43 steals.

Sandfort adjusted to a role off the bench after struggling with his shot as a starter early in the season. He averages 10.2 points, 1.8 3-point baskets and four assists per game and is the fourth Hawkeye to be named as the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year, following Doug Thomas in 2006, Gabe Olaseni in 2015 and Nicholas Baer in 2017.

"Payton, I felt, would be the guy that would win that award," coach McCaffery said. "It says a lot about your attitude. He was a starter, but was willing to come off the bench and boy, he has impacted so many games this year."

Purdue's Zach Edey was named the Big Ten player of the year, Indiana's Jalen Hood-Schifino was picked as the freshman of the year and Northwestern's Chris Collins was chosen as the Big Ten coach of the year.

League coaches selected Chase Audige of Northwestern and Caleb McConnell of Rutgers as co-defensive players of the year.

Two Illini honored

Two University of Illinois players were among those to receive All-Big Ten honors Tuesday.

Senior Terrence Shannon Jr. was a first-team choice of conference coaches and received second-team recognition from a media panel while senior Matthew Mayer was a third-team selection of both groups and was chosen as Illinois’ Big Ten sportsmanship honoree.

Shannon leads the Fighting Illini in scoring at 17.1 points per game. He also leads the conference with 153 made free throws and leads Illinois with 37 steals.

Coaches have now selected a Fighting Illini player to the first team in each of the past four seasons with Ayo Dosunmu named in 2020 and 2021 and Kofi Cockburn selected in 2021 and 2022.

Mayer, who like Shannon transferred into the Illini program this season, averages 13 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. He is Illinois’ leader with 67 3-point baskets and 40 blocks.