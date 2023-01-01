Murray's career best not enough for Hawkeyes

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- Led by a career-high 32 points from Kris Murray, the Iowa basketball team found its shooting touch in the second half Sunday but could not find the win column.

Penn State handed the Hawkeyes their third straight loss, building an 18-point halftime lead and holding on for an 83-79 Big Ten victory at the Bryce Jordan Center.

"We weren't connected in the first half,'' Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said in a postgame video conference. "It's hard when you get down 18, but there's 20 minutes left, plenty of time.''

After shooting 32.3 percent over the first 20 minutes as the Nittany Lions built a 44-26 halftime advantage, the Hawkeyes connected on 18-of-32 shots in the second half and collected six of their seven 3-point baskets to give themselves a chance.

Iowa found found itself with a chance to tie or win the game after Murray scored a second-chance basket with 16 seconds remaining to pull the Hawkeyes within 81-79.

Ahron Ulis fouled Andrew Funk four seconds later and Funk missed the front end of a one-and-one opportunity to keep Iowa within two.

Connor McCaffery rebounded the missed free throw and fed the ball to Tony Perkins who was looking to feed Murray for a potential game-winning 3-pointer.

But with :05 left, Penn State's Seth Lundy stole the basketball and the Hawkeyes' chances for a comeback win.

Lundy was fouled and hit two free throws with :03 left to help the Nittany Lions secure the victory.

"I wanted for (Perkins, who scored 17 points) to get downhill. I wanted to set a flat ball screen for him. We set a wide double instead, which was fine, but he was trying to find Kris,'' coach McCaffery said. "We didn't need the three. We just needed to tie the game and then he got poked.''

That spoiled a confidence-building comeback that began when Iowa scored the first five points of the second half.

"We responded well in the second half,'' McCaffery said. "Our defense was better. Our offense was better. I thought we moved the ball way better in the second half. We did a good job of finding Kris.''

The quick start by the Hawkeyes after the half forced Penn State to call a quick timeout.

"After being really locked in defensively in the first half, I thought we took our foot off the gas at the start of the second half and let them get going,'' Nittany Lions coach Micah Shrewsberry said.

"They're not a team you want to let get going. They've led the conference in scoring the past five years and if you let them get started, they're very capable.''

Shrewsberry said he didn't want to see his team's first-half work go to waste.

The Nittany Lions shot 63 percent in the opening 20 minutes, including a 6-for-10 start from 3-point range.

Andrew Funk, a graduate transfer guard who began his career at Bucknell, scored 16 of his 20 points in the opening half on 6-of-7 shooting that included connecting on all four of his attempts from behind the arc.

Senior Jalen Pickett, who led Penn State with 26 points, collected 14 of his points in the opening 20 minutes.

The Nittany Lions (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) held a 10-point lead with just over two minutes remaining in the first half before Funk scored from both three- and two-point range to grow the Penn State lead to 41-26.

A buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Myles Dread sent the Hawkeyes into the locker room trailing 44-26 at the half.

Murray scored 22 of his points in the final half, an effort he complemented with nine rebounds and three assists.

"He did a good job defending, too,'' McCaffery said. "I thought Kris had a really solid game on both ends.''

Iowa (8-6, 0-3) played Sunday without Josh Ogundele, who missed the game because of a knee injury.