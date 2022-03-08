Murray's moments: Hawkeye gets a taste of it all

IOWA CITY — Minutes after Kris Murray’s potential game-winning 3-point attempt rattled around the rim and popped out Sunday night at Illinois, the Iowa sophomore got a hug from his coach and a profanity-laced earful from a fan.

Welcome to life as a college basketball player.

The two conflicting moments within seconds of each other illustrate what players on the college basketball’s biggest stage can go through while dealing with the twists and turns of a game.

Keegan Murray, with Illinois 7-footer Kofi Cockburn closing in to help challenge defensively, realized Kris Murray would be open and the made the extra pass to the right corner where his-last second shot just missed denying the Fighting Illini a chance to celebrate a 74-72 win and a share of the program’s first Big Ten title since 2005.

Fans poured onto the court and a couple took the moment to taunt the Hawkeye.

Murray’s father, former Iowa player Kenyon Murray, shared what was said on social media, including the words of one fan who suggested that his son had been told — minus the expletives — to go kill himself.

Feeling that and another profanity-laced comment crossed the line, Kenyon Murray said as a parent of a student-athlete, he felt compelled to report the situation to Illinois athletic administration and basketball staff and their peers at Iowa.

He wrote on Twitter, “Say what you want about the game or how my kid played, but this ….”

It’s not the first time in recent weeks fan behavior at sporting events has been questioned.

Iowa administrators apologized to Wisconsin wrestler Austin Gomez last month after a fan allegedly subjected him and his family to racial slurs during a dual at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

During his weekly news conference Tuesday, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery discussed his team’s preparation for its 1 p.m. Thursday opener at the Big Ten tournament and about the situation following Sunday’s game.

McCaffery doesn’t believe there is an easy solution.

"As long as they keep putting people right by the court, they’re going to be yelling, and it’s not just the students. It’s the high rollers, too, and they’re typically worse than the students," McCaffery said.

"There’s one of two ways, either you just deal with it, keep your mouth shut, or you go back at ’em if you want to. Whatever works for you. We’re not solving that problem today or any time in the future."

McCaffery said fans who purchase a ticket are going to yell at players, positively and negatively.

"But, I will say this, it’s a thousand times worse on social media with what these kids hear and what is said to them. They are viciously attacked," McCaffery said. "I feel bad for Kris, but I can tell you this, he’s not worried about it. That’s one tough kid there."

The Iowa coach expressed that sentiment to Kris Murray as well, seeking him out following the game and giving him a bear hug in addition to trying buoy his spirits because of the shot he missed.

"He wants to win so badly and he’s such a good person. He misses that last shot, it’s a difficult thing," McCaffery said. "I was pleased with our execution to get him that shot. I was pleased he took it and I said, ‘Look, you’re going to make the next one. You’re going to get this opportunity again and you’re going to make the next one.'"

McCaffery felt it was important to express that at the moment, seeing it as every bit as significant as "high-fiving him when everything is going great. He has had a special year for us, and I wanted him to know much we appreciate him because we wouldn’t have been in a position to have a last shot if it wasn’t for him."

While McCaffery would have preferred to not have his sophomore subjected to the comments directed his way Sunday, he knows that isn’t necessarily realistic.

"It’s an interesting journey guys go through at this level, and my hope is always that it’s the best four years of their lives. I want it to be an incredibly positive experience, but that’s not what life is," McCaffery said.

"There’s defeat. There’s adversity. And, there are things that happen that are not pleasant, so you deal with it."

Some players will remain quiet but continue to prepare and work toward the next game. Others prefer "to fire back" as the Iowa coach put it.

McCaffery said he has always believed his players should be able to express their thoughts on social media.

"A lot of times they are using they are using their platform in incredibly positive ways. If you muzzle them, you don’t get any of the good stuff," McCaffery said.

He added he doesn’t mind his players defending themselves when they are attacked on social media even if they occasionally cross the line as well.

"That’s life. Sometimes you cross a line and you deal with that," McCaffery said. "You might have to apologize. You might have to get reprimanded or whatever, but I would always want my guys to stick up for themselves."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.