Muscatine's Wieskamp on watch list for Jerry West Award

Muscatine's Wieskamp on watch list for Jerry West Award

Minnesota Iowa Basketball

Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives past Minnesota forward Michael Hurt during a Dec. 9, 2019, game between the Hawkeyes and Gophers.

 AP

Iowa basketball player Joe Wieskamp has been named to the preseason watch list for the Jerry West Award, which goes to the top shooting guard in NCAA Division I.

Wieskamp, a 6-foot-6 junior from Muscatine, was a semifinalist for the award last season. He is one of 20 players on the list and one of only two from the Big Ten, joining Michigan’s Franz Wagner.

The list will be trimmed to 10 in February with five finalists being named in March. The winner will be announced on April 9.

Wieskamp was a third-team All-Big Ten selection last season, averaging 14.0 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. He led the Big Ten in free throw percentage (85.6) and made his last 22 shots in a row from the line.

2021 Jerry West Award watch list

John Petty Jr., Alabama

Terry Taylor, Austin Peay

MaCio Teague, Baylor

Matt Bradley, California

James Bouknight, Connecticut

Mitch Ballock, Creighton

Kellan Grady, Davidson

Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy

DJ Steward, Duke

Scottie Lewis, Florida

MJ Walker, Florida State

Joel Ayayi, Gonzaga

Caleb Mills, Houston

Joe Wieskamp, Iowa

Ochai Agbaji, Kansas

Terrence Clarke, Kentucky

Franz Wagner, Michigan

Jordan Goodwin, Saint Louis

Justin Moore, Villanova

Paul Scruggs, Xavier

