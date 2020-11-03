Muscatine's Wieskamp on watch list for Jerry West Award

Iowa basketball player Joe Wieskamp has been named to the preseason watch list for the Jerry West Award, which goes to the top shooting guard in NCAA Division I.
Wieskamp, a 6-foot-6 junior from Muscatine, was a semifinalist for the award last season. He is one of 20 players on the list and one of only two from the Big Ten, joining Michigan’s Franz Wagner.
The list will be trimmed to 10 in February with five finalists being named in March. The winner will be announced on April 9.
Wieskamp was a third-team All-Big Ten selection last season, averaging 14.0 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. He led the Big Ten in free throw percentage (85.6) and made his last 22 shots in a row from the line.
2021 Jerry West Award watch list
John Petty Jr., Alabama
Terry Taylor, Austin Peay
MaCio Teague, Baylor
Matt Bradley, California
James Bouknight, Connecticut
Mitch Ballock, Creighton
Kellan Grady, Davidson
Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy
DJ Steward, Duke
Scottie Lewis, Florida
MJ Walker, Florida State
Joel Ayayi, Gonzaga
Caleb Mills, Houston
Joe Wieskamp, Iowa
Ochai Agbaji, Kansas
Terrence Clarke, Kentucky
Franz Wagner, Michigan
Jordan Goodwin, Saint Louis
Justin Moore, Villanova
Paul Scruggs, Xavier
