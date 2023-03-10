On the brink of laying an egg in its Missouri Valley Conference tournament debut, Destinee Wells cooked up an omelette Friday night for Belmont.

Wells was cooking as second-seeded Belmont held off Southern Illinois 70-64 to advance to Saturday’s 4 p.m. semifinal at Vibrant Arena at The Mark.

As part of a 34-point performance, the 5-foot-6 junior scored 22 of the Bruins’ final 29 points as Belmont rallied past the Salukis to win their 15th consecutive game.

“She’s a great player. We tried to make it tough for her to get around but give her credit, she hit some tough shots," said Southern Illinois guard Quierra Love, who drew the defensive assignment on the conference’s second-leading scorer.

Wells, who averaged just under 19 points per game in league play, put 12 on the board in the first two quarters before finishing off an 11-of-17 game in which saw 17 lead changes and 10 ties.

“That was a good defensive team. They didn’t give us anything easy," Wells said. “They made us earn it."

The Bruins (22-10) did exactly that, making the most of what they’ve learned as first-year members of the Missouri Valley.

“You can’t lay an egg in this conference. If you’re not ready for a full 40 minutes, you pay for it," said Belmont sophomore Tessa Miller, who finished with nine points and an equal number of rebounds.

The Bruins earned the opportunity for another 40 in the Missouri Valley tourney when Madison Bartley broke a 64-64 tie, pushing Belmont ahead to stay when she hit the first of two free throws with 2 minutes, 1 second remaining.

Kilyn McGuff secured the rebound of the miss and Wells found herself at the line 19 seconds later, adding to a 6-of-8 effort by the Bruins at the stripe in the final minutes that secured the win.

“We didn’t have our best stuff throughout the whole game, but we battled. We fought through a lot of adversity and I’m proud of that. We get to play another day," Belmont coach Bart Brooks said.

First-year Salukis coach Kelly Bond-White found a lot to be proud even long after she launched a pumped fist into the air as Love hit nothing but net as she drilled a buzzer-beating 3-point shot to give Southern Illinois a 37-36 lead at the break.

“For 37-and-a-half minutes, we battled," Bond-White said. “We executed our plan until the end and that’s on me, that’s on me to teach us how to finish."

Love finished off a 6-0 run by the Salukis (12-19) in the final 40 seconds of the second quarter that answered a string of nine straight points by the Bruins which gave either team its first lead of more than four points.

The lead changed hand seven times before the Salukis opened a 27-23 lead on a basket by Aja Holmes midway through the second quarter and maintained that margin on a basket by Shemera Williams with 4:01 remaining in the second quarter.

Wells hit the first and last of three consecutive 3-pointers for Belmont, which pulled within 29-28 on a Kendal Cheesman basket from behind the arc with 3:36 to go in the half.

Wells pushed the Bruins in front 32 seconds later, continuing a surge which allowed Belmont to open a 34-29 lead on a free throw by Wells before Southern Illinois rallied over the minutes of the half.