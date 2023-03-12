There’s no better view of the basketball court at Vibrant Arena at The Mark than the one from on top of a step ladder while cutting down a net after winning a championship.

"This is what you work for," Drake senior Maggie Bair said Sunday after leading fourth-seeded Drake to an 89-71 victory over Belmont in the title game of the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball tournament.

All five starters for the Bulldogs finished in double figures in the win over the second-seeded Bruins, sending Drake to its first title-game win at Hoops in the Heartland since 2018 and its first NCAA tourney berth since earning an at-large bid in 2019.

"We played the game we needed to play to earn this win over a really good Belmont team," Bulldogs coach Allison Pohlman said. “It was a great team effort and that’s where it had to start for us."

Pohlman, whose 22-9 team ousted top-seeded Illinois State in the tournament semifinals, said the roots of Drake’s tournament run began during the final weeks of the regular season.

She felt a split decision on the road at Murray State and Belmont during the final weekend of February followed by home victories over Missouri State and Southern Illinois prepared the Bulldogs well for their three-day tournament run.

“We played physical, good rebounding teams that had good offenses that really had us ready for everything we expected to see here," Pohlman said. “The way we competed in each of those games, I felt good about where we were at."

Following Sunday’s first quarter, she felt even better about the Bulldogs’ chances of joining the Drake men’s team as the first program to win both Missouri Valley tourneys in the same season since Wichita State in 2014.

"We knew we had to come out ready," Bair said. “That was something we didn’t do at Belmont a couple of weeks ago; we fell behind by 14 or so and that made it tough."

Bair made it a challenge for the 23-11 Bruins throughout Sunday’s game.

She was named the tournament’s most valuable player after finishing with 19 points, 15 rebounds and a career-high six blocked shots.

Bair was joined on the all-tournament team by two teammates, Grace Berg and Katie Dinnebier, as well as Belmont’s Destinee Wells and Northern Iowa’s Grace Boffeli, a North Scott High School graduate.

"Drake played an outstanding team game," Bruins coach Bart Brooks said. "They were really good today."

That game started with defense, where Drake held Belmont to 40% shooting from the field.

"They came at us with a really good zone and did a good job of switching things up," Wells said.

The Bulldogs, who attacked the Bruins inside offensively, also were more than ready to answer a second-half challenge after increasing their 13-point halftime advantage.

Drake added to its lead, 51-33, on a basket by Dinnebier with 6 minutes, 21 seconds to go in the third quarter but the Bruins responded with three 3-point baskets in 50 seconds.

Wells hit the first and Kilyn McGuff followed with two more in a 13-second span to bring Belmont within 51-41 and prompt a Drake timeout with 5:02 to go in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs answered with an 11-2 run, opening a 62-44 lead on a lay-in by Ava Hawthorne with 1:27 to go in the third.

Wells, who finished with 34 points, drilled a pair of 3-point baskets to keep Belmont within 65-50 heading into the final quarter.

Berg opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer for Drake and Belmont came no closer than 16 points the rest of the way.

"The coaches put together a really good plan and we executed it well as a team," said Berg, who finished with 14 points. “We put ourselves in a good position with the way we started."

Drake helped itself to a 39-26 halftime lead, scoring the game’s first four points and using 52% shooting to build a lead it never relinquished.

The Bulldogs led 19-12 after one quarter and extended the advantage to double digits when a 3-pointer by Sarah Beth Gueldner pushed the Drake lead to 24-12 with 7:15 remaining in the second quarter.

Wells, whose 96 points in three tourney games trailed only the 105 collected by Jackie Stiles of Missouri State in the event’s history, had just three points on two shots in the opening quarter before finding her touch midway through the second.

When she finished off a 12-2 spurt by Belmont with a 3-point basket with just over four minutes remaining in the half, the Bruins had cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 26-22.

Drake responded with an 11-2 run of its own, a surge that started with a basket by Anna Miller and ended with Bair following her own 3-point basket with a pair of free throws to give Drake a 37-24 lead with 1:37 remaining in half.

“We played the way we needed to play, especially in the first half, to do something pretty special here," said Dinnebier, who finished with 19 points and nine rebounds. “I feel fortunate to be surrounded by a lot of amazing people on this team."