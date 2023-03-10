Northern Iowa fought fire with fire in Friday’s quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball tournament.

The third-seeded Panthers joined the other three top-four seeds in advancing to Saturday’s semifinals with a 73-57 victory over Illinois-Chicago at Vibrant Arena at The Mark.

UNI traded 3-pointers with UIC throughout much of the first three quarters — answering the Flames' nine in that span with seven of their own — but relied on a tough defense and a consistent touch at the foul line to pull away late.

The Panthers held the Flames to 30.9-percent shooting and knocked down 18-of-20 attempts from the line to reach the semifinals at Hoops in the Heartland for the sixth time in seven opportunities since the tournament has been held in Moline.

UNI accomplished that after Illinois-Chicago cut a double-digit deficit to 54-51 when Jaida McCloud hit the last of the Flames’ 10 3-point baskets with 7 minutes, 37 seconds remaining in the game.

The Panthers answered with a run seven straight points fueled by a Maya McDermott basket followed by a Cailyn Morgan 3-pointer before reaching double digits on a pair of free throws by Morgan with 5:54 to go.

The Panthers, who face Belmont at 4 p.m. on Saturday, finished things off with a 15-2 run.

Grace Boffeli, a sophomore from North Scott, led UNI with 23 points and joined Emerson Green in leading the Panthers with five rebounds.

"As a team we stayed together," Boffeli said. "UIC is a very physical team but we brought the fight throughout the game and when they went on runs we countered them well and answered and now we get to move on to Saturday."

The Panthers overcame a 20-17 deficit after one quarter with a run of 10 unanswered points in the second to build a 35-30 lead by halftime.

UNI (22-8) moved ahead at 24-23 just with 7:24 remaining in the second quarter on two of Boffeli’s 12 first-half points.

A 3-pointer by Green followed by a Boffeli basket and a 3-point basket by Morgan extended the Panthers’ advantage to 32-23.

Sara Zabrecky ended UNI's run with one of the Flames’ seven 3-pointers in the first half, but a 3-pointer by Boffeli with :58 to go allowed Northern Iowa to hold to a margin at the half.

The Panthers’ extended their five-point halftime advantage in the opening minutes of the second half and needed to as Illinois-Chicago continued to fire away from the perimeter.

Three-point baskets by Josie Filer, a senior from West Des Moines Dowling who set a career-high with our first-half steals, and one by Kristian Young kept the Flames within 40-36 three minutes into the third quarter.

Rachael Heittola answered with a bucket from behind the arc for UNI, which grew its lead to 11 points on two occasions before carrying a 54-46 advantage into the final quarter before one final surge by Illinois-Chicago.

A 13-point game by Filer led the Flames (18-15), who collected finished with 10 3-point baskets but only seven from two-point range.