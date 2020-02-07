Nebraska at Iowa at a glance

NEBRASKA AT IOWA

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: BTN

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• Iowa, ranked 17th in the latest Associated Press poll, is coming off its most lopsided loss since 1990, a 104-68 rout at the hands of Purdue on Wednesday. Luka Garza scored 26 points for the Hawkeyes, but Purdue shot 63.1% from the field, 55.9% from 3-point range.

• Nebraska, in its debut season under former Iowa State and Chicago Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg, has lost seven consecutive games since a 76-70 victory over Iowa on Jan. 7, although none of those defeats have been by more than 14 points. Junior college transfer Cam Mack is tied for second in the Big Ten in assists.

• The Cornhuskers claimed one of their two Big Ten wins in that earlier meeting with the Hawkeyes in Lincoln. Thorir Thorbjarnarson led five players in double figures with a career-high 17 points. The Hawkeyes made just 1 of their first 17 3-point attempts and finished 4 for 33 from behind the arc.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

