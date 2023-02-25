IOWA CITY — Take a tip or two from Tony Perkins.

Don’t ever give up on the Iowa basketball team.

“At the end of the day, we believe in ourselves," the junior said Saturday after the Hawkeyes completed an improbable comeback and stunned Michigan State 112-106 in overtime at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Down 11 points with one minute remaining in regulation? No problem.

Down six with 30 seconds to play? No sweat.

Need a putback or two to hold off the Spartans in overtime? No big deal.

Iowa accomplished it all, ending a frustrating two-game slide on the road and overcoming the hot-shooting touch of Michigan State with a determination and grit that Perkins said is just part of what this Hawkeye team is about.

“This team, we’ll fight to the end," Perkins said. “In the huddle late in the game, the only thing guys were saying was, ‘We can get this done’ and we did."

That, coach Fran McCaffery said, gave the Hawkeyes a chance.

“You can get a sense from guys if they are still fighting or if you need to convince them to keep fighting. I didn’t have to convince them. In their minds, they were never out of it and that makes it a lot easier because you can concentrate on what they need to do," McCaffery said.

“We ran some late-game packages. Some work. Some don’t, but sometimes they can soften a defense enough so players can just go make plays. … That’s what our guys did. They made plays on offense, made plays on defense."

To become just the fourth team in NCAA Division I history to win a game after being down by 11 or more points with one minute remaining in regulation, the Hawkeyes limited the Spartans to one field goal in the five-minute overtime that began after Payton Sandfort forced the overtime by burying a 3-pointer to tie the game at 101-101 with 3 seconds remaining in regulation.

Sandfort, who missed two potential game-winning 3-point shots in the final five seconds of Iowa’s 63-61 loss at Michigan State on Jan. 26, evened things up Saturday on a play designed for him to take the last look.

“I was supposed to take a feed from (Perkins) but they had sealed it off. He got it to Connor (McCaffery) who got it to me and it worked like it was supposed to," Sandfort said.

Sandfort took the pass on a break and launched a running 3-pointer from the left side.

“It was a pretty special moment," Sandfort said.

The 3-pointer was the fifth hit by the Hawkeyes in the final 38 seconds of regulation, two more than Iowa had had it in each of its last two games and part of a season-high collection of 17 it took Saturday to secure a season-split with the Spartans.

In the furious final-minute rally, Connor McCaffery hit with :38 to go to cut into a 96-86 deficit.

Kris Murray, who led Iowa with 26 points, followed with one six seconds later.

Patrick McCaffery hit a third with :21 to play and Connor McCaffery connected on with :10 remaining to pull the Hawkeyes within a 100-98 score.

Drawing a foul before any time ran off the clock, A.J. Hoggard missed the second of two free throws to give Iowa and Sandfort his game-tying opportunity. The miss was just the third in 17 free throw tries by Michigan State in the final 2 minutes, 3 seconds.

The way it all played out frustrated Spartans coach Tom Izzo, whose team wasted a 31-point performance by Tyson Walker.

From two lane violations that gave Iowa additional late-game free throw chances, to missed offensive rebounding opportunities and defensive lapses, Izzo saw plenty of issues.

“It was a combination of things, but when you’re up 11 with less than a minute left that’s a lack of discipline and that’s the responsibility of the head coach," Izzo said. “I’m proud of my guys. They played a tremendous offensive game, but we didn’t finish the job."

Iowa did.

Five straight points in overtime separated the Hawkeyes and Spartans.

Connor McCaffery broke a 103-103 when he hit the first of two free throws with 3:59 to go in overtime.

A basket by Murray followed by a Perkins dunk tip in of a Murray miss left Iowa in front 108-103 with 1:06 to go.

Joey Hauser, who scored 18 for the Spartans, hit two free throws with :57 remaining to pull Michigan State within three, but Perkins’ putback of a Murray miss with :26 to go gave Iowa (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten) a two-possession advantage that Michigan State couldn’t catch despite its 59.3-percent touch for the game.

Perkins’ scores came as Iowa beat Michigan State (17-11, 9-8) at its own game, grabbing a 15-4 advantage on the offensive glass that the Hawkeyes converted to a 29-4 advantage in second-chance points.

Of those offensive rebounds, Perkins had five in addition to scoring 24 points — including nine on three 3-pointers during a two-minute stretch in the second half to keep Iowa with a 60-58 score — and joining Connor McCaffery in dishing out six assists.

“That’s five offensive boards from a guard," coach McCaffery said. “That’s the kind of things you need if you’re going to beat these guys, take care the ball and hold your own on the boards. We did those things and it gave us a chance."

It was a chance Perkins never doubted.

“We’re going to fight you to the end, go for rebounds, dive for loose balls," Perkins said. “We’re never going to step fighting. That’s just the way I play the game."