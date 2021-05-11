New Illini coach Frazier seeking Big Ten championship that 'haunted' him

"At Kansas State, I got a crash course of learning how to coach at 25, jumping right into the Big 12. I learned a lot on my own and a lot from Coach Weber," Frazier said. "He gave me room to grow. I developed the guards and in recruiting I went out and hunted for players. I became an evaluator more than a recruiter. I had to evaluate talent at a high level, and I was able to identify guys who wanted to be at Kansas State and were good enough to play at Kansas State that maybe the untrained eye or fan couldn't see."

When news broke that Illini assistants Orlando Antigua and Ron Coleman were leaving for the University of Kentucky, Frazier was sold on his dream job immediately and just wanted to begin building a relationship with Underwood.

"There was nothing (for Coach Underwood) to sell. The sell was to myself. I wanted to win a Big Ten championship and compete for a national championship," Frazier said. "He didn't have to sell, I just had to get to know him better. Build that relationship and start to build that trust. Everything else about this place I already love. I love this place, I love this town. This is where I went to school and this is where I met my wife, so this place is special."

With his focus on developing guards, Frazier is excited to work with standout freshman Andre Curbelo and his remarkable skills handling the ball.