New Illini must prove themselves

Illinois basketball fans were spoiled in the last three years, a mainstay in the nation's top 25, ranging from two to 25 at one point in the polls.

To some, the polls do not mean a lot, and some coaches will say that it doesn't matter.What it does signal, though, is respect from the national media and coaches who vote.

It is very early, and rosters could change daily, but several publications have already started to list their top 25 and beyond.

With the departure of two-time All-American Kofi Cockburn, Illinois is way back of No. 25 now.

Fans do not like to see that, but it is fair. The team to date has lost well over 90% of its scoring: Cockburn, Trent Frazier, Alfonso Plummer, Da'Monte Williams and Andre Curbelo.

The question mark is Jacob Grandison. If he isn't back, the lone returning player is 6-foot-10 Coleman Hawkins, who averaged just 5.9 ppg. That is hardly a reason to rank a team in the nation's top 25.

What fans are hoping is that athletic freshman RJ Melendez has a big leap the same way Iowa's Keegan Murray did. Melendez showed flashes of that mold, including when he entered the game at Purdue to guard Jayden Ivey in the first half.

The Illinois incoming freshman class is a consensus top 10 group nationally led by Skyy Clark, a 6-foot-2 combo guard who at one time was ranked as high at 10th in the county.

The player the staff is most excited about is Baylor transfer Dain Dainja, who will play the post, giving Illinois a look from that position that the school has never had before.

Dainja, according to Hawkins, is "very talented. Having practiced with him and seen the things he can do is going to surprise a lot of people. He will help change the outlook of our team."

When you are in the "know," Illinois is talented, and the coaches have high expectations. When NCAA College Basketball Insider Jon Rothstein updated his current top 45, the Illini checked in at number 36.

Too low? Certainly not, because games are not won on paper. Illinois has talent, but now must prove it can get results.

