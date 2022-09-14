New-look Valley teams connect with Q-C

In addition to sharing thoughts about an upcoming season filled with new teams, new coaches and new hopes, Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball players and coaches went to class Wednesday in the Quad-Cities.

As part of a commitment to strengthen ties between the conference and the communities which host Hoops in the Heartland, the Missouri Valley’s annual postseason tournament, players and coaches visited classrooms at two area elementary schools during the league’s annual preseason media day.

"It was fun getting to sit down and read to a third-grade class and be there with the kids," said Abby Feit, a returning all-conference player for Evansville from Normal, Ill. "I love the chance to talk with them and encourage them to work hard and chase their dreams."

Players and coaches spread out in classrooms at Monroe Elementary School in Davenport and at the Rock Island Academy during the day.

Grace Boffeli, a Northern Iowa sophomore from North Scott, welcomed the chance to return to the Quad-Cities and meet with some kids.

"It’s something we look forward to, having a chance to go into the community and spend some time working with kids and encouraging them," Boffeli said.

Drake senior Megan Meyer, the newcomer of the year in the Missouri Valley last season after transferring from Iowa, believes connecting with young people is important.

"It’s always important to give back to people and show younger kids who look up to college athletes that they can do what we’re doing," said Meyer, a Mason City, Iowa, native.

Missouri Valley commissioner Jeff Jackson said the outreach Wednesday was much like the work conference student-athletes do on their own campuses throughout the year.

"Our student-athletes are very involved in philanthropic activities and embrace being role models to others in the communities where they compete," Jackson said.

"It seemed natural to get involved that way here as well. We have a dozen institutions in our league, but we look at Moline and the Quad-Cities as the 13th community in our conference. This is one of our hometowns."

Wednesday’s media day — the first to be held in the Quad-Cities — and an accompanying luncheon which celebrated the 50th anniversary of Title IX served as an introduction to the Quad-Cities and the Vibrant Arena at the Mark to three new conference members and first-year coaches at four Missouri Valley schools.

Banners recognizing new league members Belmont, Illinois-Chicago and Murray State hung from the rafters inside the arena where an expanded 12-team Missouri Valley tourney on March 9-12 will determine the league’s automatic qualifier for the NCAA tournament.

Belmont coach Bart Brooks, whose team won the Ohio Valley Conference tourney for the sixth time in seven years last season, appreciated the chance to visit the venue where the Bruins will compete in March and join two of his players in exploring the Quad-Cities during the preseason visit.

"It’s good to have a chance to get a feel for what the arena looks like, and it is beautiful," Brooks said. "As we’ve gone around, you can sense the support in the community and we’re excited to be a part of it."

UNI coach Tanya Warren is excited as well.

She believes the conference’s newcomers, which include 23- and 22-game winners last season in Belmont and Murray State, will create additional NCAA postseason opportunities for a conference which has sent multiple teams to the tournament four times in the last five seasons.

"I’ve always felt the Valley was a good league. Now, I feel like it is a great league," Warren said. "I feel like if we can maintain a good RPI, do good things out of conference, that we will have a chance to get two, three teams into the NCAA tourney every year."

Sixth-year Illinois State coach Kristen Gillespie, whose Redbirds returns four starters from a team which won the conference tourney title last season, said the volume of change has made it difficult to do much early scouting.

She wonders how much value there has been in watching tape this summer of teams with new coaches, especially given the volume of roster change within those programs.

"And we’re all trying to crack the code of the new teams, figure out what they are all about," Gillespie said. "It’s one of those years where there has been so much change, I think we’ll have to wait and see what teams look like once the season starts."

Players are anxious for that as well.

Caroline Waite, a Bradley guard from Ames, Iowa, welcomes the chance to play against new opponents and visit new campuses during the regular season.

With grandparents living in the Quad-Cities, she also welcomes an opportunity to return to Moline in March.

"This is a great place for our tournament and, with the new teams, I think it’s going to be an even better tournament next March," Waite said. "It’s a new season, we have a new coach (Kate Popovec-Goss) and we’re looking forward to seeing what we can do with it."