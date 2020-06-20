Next Viking men's basketball coach could have Augie ties

There is a very good chance that the next Augustana College men's basketball coach will have some sort of ties to the school.
Three of the four finalists who interviewed for the position left vacant by Grey Giovanine's April retirement have a connection to the storied program.
Two of the four finalists are former players — Jim Thomas and Steve Schafer. Todd Kelly, the former coach at Illinois Institute of Technology, is the son of former Augustana basketball player Wilbon Kelly who played for coach Jim Borcherding in the 1970s.
The fourth prospective coach to interview was California Institute of Technology head coach Dr. Oliver Eslinger.
The word from Augie athletic director Mike Zapolski on Saturday was that the 16th known coach for the program could be named as early as next week.
“My hope is I will be extending a job offer to someone on Monday,” said Zapolski, noting that decision will come after consulting with Augie president Steve Bahls and others on the vice-presidential level. “Hopefully they will accept it sooner rather than later. Once that happens, then we have to get a background check signed off on. Once we get that confirmed, then we can make an announcement.”
Thomas, a guard in the program from 2000-04, came in during Giovanine's second year with the Vikings and helped Augie to a 20-win season as a junior. As a senior, he was a third-team all-CCIW selection his senior year and still ranks 10th in career assists with 275. Thomas is currently head boys basketball coach at Downers Grove North High School.
Schafer was involved in the Augie program as both a player (1997-2000) and a student-assistant coach (2000-01 season) for Giovanine after injuries curtailed his playing career. He also served as an assistant coach at North Park University (2004-09) and Wayne State College (2001-04).
The Batavia High School prep is athletic director and men's basketball coach at Benedictine University Mesa, an NAIA institution in Arizona. He has been there for six years and launched the school's intercollegiate athletic programs. He has been men's hoops coach the last five seasons and compiled a 62-54 record.
Kelly, who earned his bachelor degree at Millikin, left IIT this spring after a 12-14 season that followed three winning seasons. In building the program there, he had a 76-83 career coaching record in six years.
Eslinger has spent time on both coasts of the continent, growing up in New York and earning his B.A. at Clark University in Massachussetes and two advanced degrees at Boston University. His head coaching career started with a season at Boston University Academy (2001-02). He was assistant/associate head coach at M.I.T (2002-08) before taking over at Caltech in 2008. He has a 60-239 record at Caltech, leading the Beavers to double-digit wins each of the last two seasons — the first time that has happened at the school since the 1950s.
Giovanine, who led the Vikings to two national NCAA Division III runner-up finishes, retired after compiling a 433-150 record in his 21 seasons. Under his guidance, Augie won 10 CCIW regular-season titles.
