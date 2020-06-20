Next Viking men's basketball coach could have Augie ties

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There is a very good chance that the next Augustana College men's basketball coach will have some sort of ties to the school.

Three of the four finalists who interviewed for the position left vacant by Grey Giovanine's April retirement have a connection to the storied program.

Two of the four finalists are former players — Jim Thomas and Steve Schafer. Todd Kelly, the former coach at Illinois Institute of Technology, is the son of former Augustana basketball player Wilbon Kelly who played for coach Jim Borcherding in the 1970s.

The fourth prospective coach to interview was California Institute of Technology head coach Dr. Oliver Eslinger.

The word from Augie athletic director Mike Zapolski on Saturday was that the 16th known coach for the program could be named as early as next week.

“My hope is I will be extending a job offer to someone on Monday,” said Zapolski, noting that decision will come after consulting with Augie president Steve Bahls and others on the vice-presidential level. “Hopefully they will accept it sooner rather than later. Once that happens, then we have to get a background check signed off on. Once we get that confirmed, then we can make an announcement.”