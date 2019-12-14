Nichols' defense helps lead Illini to win

“His evolution has probably changed as much as anybody. He’s a young guy who scored 30 as a sophomore in a game and now he’s a guy that we feel very, very comfortable with on the defensive end and a guy who can make a 3. He’s starting to get that confidence back. He’ll be a valuable piece for us as we move forward."

Nichols scored eight points against Old Dominion (3-8). He was hardly the leading scorer, that was Alan Griffin with 15 points, and Ayo Dosunmu had 14 for the Illini. But his impact on the game was clear. Underwood said that Nichols had his best practice in Underwood's three-year tenure on Friday. He took charges and dove for loose balls. Everything that earns a player cache in Underwood's eyes.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

So what's Nichols' role on this team?

“Whatever that means for us to win," he said. "I think everybody has a very important role on the team, guy one through 16; whether it’s being the best teammate on the bench at one point in the game, whether it’s coming in and giving it your all for however long coach sees fit to put you in there, whether it’s going to get a bucket. Whatever that means to be a good basketball team. That’s what that is."