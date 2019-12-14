Nichols' defense helps lead Illini to win

CHAMPAIGN — Giorgi Bezhanishvili desperately wanted the attention of Kipper Nichols from across the Lou Henson Court at the State Farm Center.
Nichols had just taken a charge in the second half and Bezhanishvili stood in front of the Illinois bench with his hands pointed towards the sky, yelling for his teammate. Nichols was too far away to properly hear, but luckily for Bezhanishvili a media timeout followed. He broke for mid-court, left his feet and met Nichols in the air to celebrate.
It was a small play on the way to a 69-55 win over Old Dominion on Saturday at the State Farm Center, but it carried weight in describing Nichols' growth as a player.
In the final game of his sophomore year, Nichols scored 31 points in a loss to Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament. He averaged 10 points that year. But Illinois (8-3) doesn't need that version of Nichols, who was one of two players that Illinois head coach Brad Underwood subbed in first against Old Dominion. His season high is nine points, which came against Hawaii, but his defense has grown by leaps and bounds and he's a key player off the bench.
“Defensively, he was tremendous (Saturday)," Underwood said. "Again, when you’re a fifth year senior, you have an understanding and the experience that goes with being a college basketball player. There’s nothing he hasn’t seen. He’s quicker to pick up scouting reports. He’s quicker to understand the coverages that teams throw at him on the other end.
“His evolution has probably changed as much as anybody. He’s a young guy who scored 30 as a sophomore in a game and now he’s a guy that we feel very, very comfortable with on the defensive end and a guy who can make a 3. He’s starting to get that confidence back. He’ll be a valuable piece for us as we move forward."
Nichols scored eight points against Old Dominion (3-8). He was hardly the leading scorer, that was Alan Griffin with 15 points, and Ayo Dosunmu had 14 for the Illini. But his impact on the game was clear. Underwood said that Nichols had his best practice in Underwood's three-year tenure on Friday. He took charges and dove for loose balls. Everything that earns a player cache in Underwood's eyes.
So what's Nichols' role on this team?
“Whatever that means for us to win," he said. "I think everybody has a very important role on the team, guy one through 16; whether it’s being the best teammate on the bench at one point in the game, whether it’s coming in and giving it your all for however long coach sees fit to put you in there, whether it’s going to get a bucket. Whatever that means to be a good basketball team. That’s what that is."
It's not as if Underwood and the coaching staff are the only people who notice Nichols. His voice carries weight with his teammates. They see what he can do. He spun through the lane on Saturday and converted a layup to close out a 9-0 run early in the second half that gave Illinois a 21-point lead.
Dosunmu gave a long response when asked what kind of spark Nichols provides off the bench. The length and the depth of Dosunmu's response was telling.
“He’s been great," Dosunmu said. "Kip is my guy. No matter how we’re playing or how he’s playing, win or lose Kip has the same attitude. He’s outgoing. He’s always smiling. I’ve never personally, in the two years I’ve been here, seen Kip frown. That shows his personality. He’s a great guy to be around. You’re on the team, you just want to be around him because he’s always positive.
“I told him in the beginning of the season when he wasn’t getting a lot of time or he was struggling making shots, I told him, ‘Kip, you have the right mindset. You play the game the right way. You’re always positive and got will reward you. He’s coming into his own. He’s a great player on the block and just a great player overall."
Nichols sat two seats down from Dosunmu during the response. When Dosunmu got to the part of his response that he talked about Nichols' mindset, Nichols dipped his head a bit and bit his right thumb in the air.
He's averaging 3.9 points this season, has played well in Illinois' last three games. It's a stretch that's been valuable for Underwood and Co. and will be important with two nonconference games left until Big Ten play picks up in earnest.
“I think he’s all about winning," Underwood said. "I think it’s what he can do to help this team, to help this university. He’s going to earn his degree. He’s everything that has been good about student athletes. His role is going to be impactful. It might be a little bit different than what he anticipated two years ago. I think that’s not in doubt but he’s adjusted to that. He’s a terrific young man. He’s always got a smile on his face."