Nimmers learning he belongs with Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY — Classrooms across campus aren’t the only places Amarion Nimmers is learning these days.

Since arriving at Iowa this summer as a preferred walk-on with the Hawkeye basketball program, the 6-foot-2 guard from Rock Island believes he is benefiting from an education on the court as well.

“This has been a great experience for me," Nimmers said. "I’m learning that I can compete here, that I made a great decision to chase my dream."

Nimmers recalls sitting behind the backboards at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, watching Iowa games and thinking about what it would be like to put on a Hawkeye uniform and knock down jump shots on that court.

Now, he’s doing just that.

“Every day, it’s been like, 'This is really happening,’ and that’s exciting," Nimmers said. “I’m feeling like I belong here, like I can compete here."

What excites Nimmers the most is how much he’s learned in the short amount time he has been in Iowa City.

“One of the reasons I wanted to come here is I know how much coach (Fran) McCaffery and the staff develop players and I know that my basketball IQ is already better now than it was back in June," Nimmers said.

“Every day, I’m learning some little thing that is going to help my game and help me compete. I’m soaking it all up, trying to pick up as much knowledge as I can and then put that to use."

Nimmers arrived at Iowa having earned all-state honors his final three seasons at Rock Island, where he led the Western Big 6 with an average of 24.5 points per game last season while shooting 62% from the field and 44% from 3-point range.

Only Chasson Randle scored more than the 1,369 points Nimmers collected during his prep career with the Rocks, a foundation Nimmers said is helping take his game to the next level.

“I feel fortunate to have been around great coaches all the way up who have helped me develop my game and that help is making a difference now," Nimmers said. “I came in here believing I could play at this level and a lot of that has to do with what I’ve learned over the years."

Like any freshman, Nimmers has experienced good days and challenging days on the court at Iowa.

He’s attempting to learn from them all.

“That’s the big thing, make today a good day and make tomorrow even better because of what I learn today," Nimmers said.

Mostly, coaches have encouraged Nimmers to be himself on the court.

“Play within myself and let it come to me naturally," he said. “Everything about college basketball is quicker, stronger, faster than the game is at the high school level. I see that every day as we practice and go up against each other. Over time, you adapt and fit in."

Nimmers believes he is doing just that.

“I have good confidence in my game and how it’s coming along," he said. "I want to be in a position where if I have a chance to help the team I’ll be ready to do that."

Toward that objective, Nimmers is committed to making the type of strength gains that will help him compete at the Division I level, his learning extended to his work with Iowa’s strength and conditioning staff.

He is listed at 173 pounds on the Iowa roster, which includes some of the nine pounds he has gained since summer workouts began.

“I’m feeling stronger, and I know I need that to compete here," Nimmers said.

Iowa makes its first public appearance in two weeks, hosting Truman State in a 7 p.m. exhibition game on Oct. 31.

In many ways, it will be the beginning of a new chapter for Nimmers in his basketball career.

“I’m looking forward to seeing where it leads," Nimmers said. "I’m thankful for the opportunity to live my dream and I know that I’ll get out of it what I put into it.

"I’m committed to making the most of it.’’