Very often in recent years, the rules changes that have been enacted in college basketball have been things that began as experimental changes in the NIT.
That’s where the 30-second shot clock originated. That’s how we ended up with that little 4-foot restricted arc underneath the basket.
So it’s reasonable to expect that some of the experimental rules that were used in this year’s NIT might be a precursor of things that will become standard in the college game in seasons to come.
Or maybe not.
To be honest, this year’s NIT experiments seemed to be pretty inconsequential.
They used a wider lane (16 feet instead of 12) and extended the 3-point distance by about 20 inches to the FIBA standard of 22 feet, 1.75 inches. They reset the shot clock to 20 seconds instead of 30 following offensive rebounds, reset the number of fouls after 10 minutes in each half and did away with the 1-and-1 free throw situations. When a team got into the bonus, it was two shots every time.
None of it seemed to make much difference.
The one tweak that initially seemed as though it might be somewhat significant was the 3-point distance. It wasn’t.
Teams shot 37.1 percent from 3-point range in the NIT, which is above what you normally see with the current distance. NCAA Division I teams in recent seasons have been around 35 percent.
The NIT numbers varied radically and inexplicably from round to round. In the first round of games, teams shot 3s at a sizzling 43.7-percent rate, then it went to 29.9 percent in the second round, 37.5 in the quarterfinals, 25.0 in the semifinals and 33.3 in the championship game.
In the end, though, it all evened out.
If you think about it, we’re seeing more and more college players launching shots from four or five feet behind the arc anyway. It’s not uncommon to see guys like Carsen Edwards or Jordan Bohannon throw up 30-footers.
They’re probably going to need to extend the arc to 25 feet or so to really make an impact.
***
The recent flap over Iowa basketball players taking a rug as a souvenir from their NCAA tournament locker room reminded me that I once stole a 4X6 Final Four fiberboard placard from the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis following the 2005 championship game between Illinois and North Carolina.
It looked as though they were going to throw these things away so several of us media types grabbed one on the way out of the arena. I’m not even sure what I did with it now but it apparently is good that the NCAA didn’t know about it at the time.
What is the statute of limitations on stealing chunks of fiberboard? Hopefully, it’s less than 14 years.
***
Here is what you get for putting eight teams into the NCAA tournament, having seven of them win their first game and getting three to the Sweet 16, two to the Elite Eight and one to the Final Four: About $35.5 million. That is the Big Ten’s portion of the payout from the Big Dance.
It’s the most of any conference, followed by the ACC at $33.8 million and the SEC at $32.1 million.
***
It has taken close to a year to make it happen, but it looks as though Central DeWitt finally will be accepted as a member of the Mississippi Athletic Conference, effective with the start of the 2020-21 school year. The MAC will put it to a vote on Wednesday.
It would be the second smallest school in terms of enrollment in the league, but the Sabers may be surprisingly competitive in most sports.
It’s not uncommon for a school to raise its level of achievement when it begins facing tougher competition on a regular basis. North Scott and Pleasant Valley went through the same thing when they joined the MAC in the 1980s. They now are among the most dominant sports programs in the league.
By the way, this won’t be the first time Central DeWitt has been part of the same conference as some of the current MAC schools.
In the 1950s and 1960s, the Sabers were with Bettendorf in the old Illowa Conference, which at various times included such Illinois schools as Morrison, Fulton, Riverdale, Sterling, Sterling Newman, Amboy and Savanna (now West Carroll).
North Scott and Pleasant Valley also were in the Illowa in the 1960s and 1970s until they joined the Big Bend Conference with DeWitt in 1975.
DeWitt remained in the Big Bend until it disbanded in 2003. The Sabers then joined the Wamac.