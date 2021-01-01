No. 14 Rutgers no longer offensively challenged

Rutgers being a formidable opponent in Big Ten men’s basketball isn’t an entirely new thing.
The Scarlet Knights had a breakout season a year ago, going 20-11, and even before that, they played an ultra-aggressive defensive style that was a headache for opponents despite it rarely translating into victories.
But this season Rutgers has added something else to the mix: It can shoot.
The No. 14-ranked Knights are shooting better than 39% on 3-point field goals heading into Saturday’s 1 p.m. matchup with No. 10 Iowa at the RAC.
Junior Ron Harper Jr. is tied for the Big Ten lead in 3-point percentage at 50% and is averaging 23.4 points for game, which ranks sixth in the country, just five notches below Iowa’s Luka Garza.
The Knights even managed to beat Purdue earlier this week with Harper sidelined by an ankle injury.
It’s not known whether Harper and injured freshman center Clifford Omoruyi, a top-50 recruit, will be back in action Saturday. But even if they aren’t, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery knows his team will have its hands full in what some New Jersey media outlets are referring to as Rutgers’ "most widely anticipated matchup this century."
"They’ve got a veteran club," McCaffery said. "They’ve got multiple scorers. They share the ball. They’re a team that has an aggressive mindset at both ends. When you hear that, you always think defense, and they have a very good defensive team, but they have a very aggressive offensive mindset as well."
McCaffery referred to the 6-foot-6 Harper as "one of the best players in the country" and said he thinks Rutgers (7-1, 3-1 Big Ten) may have actually been helped by the fact that fourth-year starter Geo Baker was sidelined by an ankle injury to start the season. Baker is back now and teams with Harper, Jacob Young and Montez Mathis to give the Knights a devastating perimeter attack unlike anything they’ve had in the past.
Harper has made four or more 3-pointers in all but two of the games in which he has played, Young has made at least one 3 in seven straight games and Mathis was 5 for 5 from behind the arc Tuesday against Purdue.
"Geo’s always been a good shooter and Ron is having an unbelievable year from the 3-point line," Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. "Jacob is improved. Montez is improved. We haven’t had that in a while and now he have that (3-point) weapon."
Of course, Pikiell is fully aware of what sort of challenge his own team is facing in the Hawkeyes, who are fourth in the country in both scoring and assists.
Not only does Garza lead the country in scoring at 27.7 points per game but fellow senior Jordan Bohannon seems to have snapped out of his early-season slump and had his best game in two years on Tuesday against Northwestern.
"They’ve really got good players," Pikiell said. "(Joe) Wieskamp can play anywhere, (CJ) Fredrick is shooting the ball as well as anyone in the country. And they play a lot of guys. They’ve got a deep bench and they get really good efforts from the guys off the bench and he’s a really good coach. It’s a quality basketball team that could be a national championship contender without a doubt."
He admitted there really is no way to completely stop Garza, and if Omoruyi is out, it’s going to place a lot of pressure on foul-prone 6-11 center Myles Johnson to at least slow down the Iowa big man.
"Myles is a good defender, but it’s got to be the whole team," Pikiell said. "No one is able to stop (Garza). He can score in so many different ways. It’s not like you can just take away his post-ups."
While Rutgers may be a bit shorthanded in the game, Iowa should be at full strength. Backup guard Joe Toussaint sat out the second half against Northwestern with an injured ankle but McCaffery said the New York City product has returned to practice and should be ready to play in a return to his home area.