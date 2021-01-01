No. 14 Rutgers no longer offensively challenged

McCaffery referred to the 6-foot-6 Harper as "one of the best players in the country" and said he thinks Rutgers (7-1, 3-1 Big Ten) may have actually been helped by the fact that fourth-year starter Geo Baker was sidelined by an ankle injury to start the season. Baker is back now and teams with Harper, Jacob Young and Montez Mathis to give the Knights a devastating perimeter attack unlike anything they’ve had in the past.

Harper has made four or more 3-pointers in all but two of the games in which he has played, Young has made at least one 3 in seven straight games and Mathis was 5 for 5 from behind the arc Tuesday against Purdue.

"Geo’s always been a good shooter and Ron is having an unbelievable year from the 3-point line," Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. "Jacob is improved. Montez is improved. We haven’t had that in a while and now he have that (3-point) weapon."

Of course, Pikiell is fully aware of what sort of challenge his own team is facing in the Hawkeyes, who are fourth in the country in both scoring and assists.

Not only does Garza lead the country in scoring at 27.7 points per game but fellow senior Jordan Bohannon seems to have snapped out of his early-season slump and had his best game in two years on Tuesday against Northwestern.