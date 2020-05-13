No football could have trickle-down impact on Iowa basketball

Luka Garza told us in an interview in the middle of his record-breaking 2019-20 season that he didn’t really start to think seriously about Iowa until he experienced Kinnick in the fall of his junior year of high school. Garza grew up in Washington D.C. and had been talking to the Hawkeyes since he was a sophomore, but he didn’t really know much about Iowa prior to that 2015 visit.

The Hawkeyes not only hosted Minnesota in a football game and Coppin State in basketball that weekend, but it also was the occasion of their historic outdoor wrestling match against Oklahoma State at Kinnick.

“It was a crazy environment to see,’’ Garza said. “Going from the basketball game to the football game and then (the wrestling match), it was just kind of a crazy weekend.

“I had a lot of fun and just seeing all the energy of the fans, what it would be like if I came here. I think it was just a really good interpretation for me to see as a kid who came to Iowa for the first time in his life, not knowing what to expect. It was nothing like what I expected. It was a lot of fun … When I came out here I just really felt at home.’’

Garza came back for the Iowa-Iowa State football game the following fall and made a verbal commitment to play for the Hawkeyes that weekend.