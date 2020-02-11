No. 14 North Central at No. 25 Augustana men's basketball preview glance

Game notes: Winners of five straight and eight of their last nine, the Vikings climbed back into the D3hoops.com national poll at No. 25 this week. Augie is the only ranked team with more than four losses. … North Central, ranked No. 14, has won three straight over the Vikings. The Cardinals took a 54-53 decision last month in the first meeting and return to Carver Center where they beat Augie 72-65 in last year's CCIW Tournament title tilt. … This very well could be another low-scoring game with North Central and Augie ranking second and third, respectively, in scoring defense in the league. … Augie has the top defense in regards to opponent field goal percentage (.409). … NCC leads the league, averaging 9.4 3-pointers per game. Augie is No. 2 in defensive 3-point FG percentage (.305). … Both of NCC's league losses have come on the road at Carthage (83-81) in the CCIW opener and at Illinois Wesleyan (77-71) three games ago. The Cardinals swept third-place Elmhurst, a team that Augie split against. … North Central averages 77.2 points per game and allows 65.5. The Cardinals are +3.6 rebounding (35.4-31.8). … Augie averages 75.5 points per game and allows 66.6. The Vikings are +6.0 rebounding (38.3-32.3). … There is no JV game tonight. … Augie hosts Carthage on Saturday in a CCIW women's/men's doubleheader that starts at 5 p.m.