No. 14 North Central flexes muscles in big win over Augustana

When Augustana men's basketball coach Grey Giovanine called for a line change with 17:31 left in the second half of Wednesday's CCIW showdown with North Central to replace his sluggish starting five, words from senior Donovan Ferguson resonated as he sat in front of the Carver Center scorer's table.

“Let's go, this is embarrassing,” said Ferguson to his four teammates as they waited to check in.

Those words could do nothing to change what was transpiring on the court as the Cardinals rolled to their fourth straight victory over the Vikings.

A tremendous first half on both ends by nationally 14th-ranked NCC buried the 25th-ranked Vikings. The league-leading and preseason favorite Cardinals came in and shot lights out in the first 20 minutes and opened a 21-point halftime lead that Augie couldn't overcome in a 70-55 setback.

“We just got beat by a terrific team,” rationalized Giovanine after a rare home shellacking that included a 21-0 NCC run around halftime. “That was a pre-season Top 5 (ranked) team in the country and clearly the best team in our league right now.”