No one concerned about Wieskamp's so-so start

IOWA CITY — Joe Wieskamp hasn’t gotten off to quite the roaring start that many hoped for and expected this season.
The former Muscatine High School star is shooting 37.5% from the field and 27.3% from 3-point range through the first three games of the season. His scoring average of 10.3 is the second best on the Iowa basketball team, but not quite what one would expect from a preseason All-Big Ten selection.
But if you’re looking for any sign of concern in the Hawkeyes’ camp, forget it. There isn’t any.
As his team prepared to face North Florida in a 6 p.m. Thursday game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said he doesn’t feel the need to do anything special to get Wieskamp going.
“I think that'll happen without too much difficulty,’’ McCaffery said. “He's got the green light. He's never been a guy that hunts shots. We want him to shoot as many times as he wants, but he's going to shoot when he's open.
"Teams are covering him closely, as you can imagine. But he's a guy that gives it up easy. If somebody is open, he feeds the post. If somebody is open on a one-dribble kick, he does that. I'm OK with him shooting 15 or 20 shots if he wants to, and we'll keep going to him when we do."
Wieskamp, who shot 42.4% from 3-point range and averaged 11.1 points per game as a freshman last season, certainly isn’t concerned.
"I’m not too worried about shooting percentages at this point in the season," he said. "We’re three games into the year without a lot of attempts. I’ve just got to keep shooting with confidence and I think maybe do a better job of setting myself up to get the ball and then when I do catch it being more aggressive and look for those opportunities."
Wieskamp said he has watched film and seen situations where he could set up a defender just by making a sharper cut. He noted, too, that the Hawkeyes have been very focused on getting the ball inside to 6-foot-11 Luka Garza and others in the first few games.
As a result, Garza is leading the Big Ten with an average of 21.3 points per game.
Wieskamp said he also has had to adjust to being a focal point of opposing defenses. Last season, teams were more concerned with Tyler Cook, Jordan Bohannon and Garza than they were with him.
"It definitely is an adjustment, just being at the top of the other team’s scouting reports, so that makes it a little bit harder obviously …," he said. "It’s been an adjustment."
While McCaffery isn’t worried at all about Wieskamp, he admitted he would like to see a little more consistency from his team defensively tonight, especially at the 3-point line.
The Hawkeyes (2-1) have been OK at times, but they allowed DePaul to shoot 55% from 3-point range in their only loss.
That will be especially important against a North Florida team that averages a nation-leading 14 3-pointers and 35 3-point attempts per game. The Ospreys threw in 21 shots from beyond the arc in a game earlier this week.
"This team is really gifted offensively," McCaffery said. "They're capable of putting up a lot of points."
"They’re one of those teams that focuses on getting 3s and layups," Wieskamp added. "They’re not taking a lot of mid-range shots, and they want us to take a lot of mid-range shots."
McCaffery indicated there was a chance — although not a good one — that his son, Patrick, could play Thursday. Patrick sat out last Friday’s game against Oral Roberts because of "residual" issues related to his 2014 battle with cancer. Fran McCaffery said Patrick has actually been practicing this week, however.
"We'll see how he's doing," McCaffery said when asked if Patrick would play, "but I don't think so."