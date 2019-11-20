No one concerned about Wieskamp's so-so start

"I’m not too worried about shooting percentages at this point in the season," he said. "We’re three games into the year without a lot of attempts. I’ve just got to keep shooting with confidence and I think maybe do a better job of setting myself up to get the ball and then when I do catch it being more aggressive and look for those opportunities."

Wieskamp said he has watched film and seen situations where he could set up a defender just by making a sharper cut. He noted, too, that the Hawkeyes have been very focused on getting the ball inside to 6-foot-11 Luka Garza and others in the first few games.

As a result, Garza is leading the Big Ten with an average of 21.3 points per game.

Wieskamp said he also has had to adjust to being a focal point of opposing defenses. Last season, teams were more concerned with Tyler Cook, Jordan Bohannon and Garza than they were with him.

"It definitely is an adjustment, just being at the top of the other team’s scouting reports, so that makes it a little bit harder obviously …," he said. "It’s been an adjustment."

While McCaffery isn’t worried at all about Wieskamp, he admitted he would like to see a little more consistency from his team defensively tonight, especially at the 3-point line.