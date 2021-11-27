No reason to panic, Illini fans

Friday, UT Rio Grande Valley gave Illinois all they wanted and then some, and now the naysayers appear to be frustrated.
To them I have one message: Don't panic.
Why? Ladies and gentlemen, this is not 1981 when you would schedule a team like UT Rio Grande Valley and be guaranteed to walk away with a 25-point win.
Teams, players and coaches are not what they used to be.
For instance, there were 21 NBA scouts in attendance in Champaign to see UT Rio's Justin Johnson, who torched the Illini for 28 points on Friday.
It was not to see national player of the year candidate Kofi Cockburn — who did not disappoint himself, scoring 38 points and grabbing 10 rebounds — it was to see Johnson.
Today's mid-major and "small" school players are better trained and more athletic than in the past. Twenty years ago, a player like Johnson would be in a Power-5 conference.
Upsets are going to continue happening more and more, so get used to it.
The Big Ten's resident "blue blood," Michigan State only beat Loyola Chicago — the same school that Illinois lost to in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last year — by two points this past week.
Western Illinois went into Nebraska and beat the Cornhuskers and, led by Pleasant Valley grad Will Carius' 16 points, gave Big East opponent DePaul all they wanted and more before losing 84-80.
The Leathernecks were also the only Division I scholarship offer received by Keegan Murray, currently the nation's leading scorer, before a year at prep school got Iowa interested. Sports Illustrated recently came out with its first-round NBA draft predictions, which had Murray going ninth to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
As an aside, in my role as a recruiting analyst, I am going to stake my claim: Moline's 2023 point guard Brock Harding is going to be among the next group of players who make a lot of Power-5 schools pay for not offering him, just like I correctly predicted Murray would.
Because of the talent of some of these Power-5 "misses," when your favorite team struggles to beat these lesser-known programs, just take the win and move on.
"I tried to tell people how good this team was (UT Rio Grande Valley)," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. "They are going to beat a lot of people this year. This has been a challenging year for us. I have not had a full roster to work with in weeks. ... If there's one thing you know about me, my teams get better and better as the year goes on, and you can bet that."
Just like you can bet that by the selection Sunday rolls around, no one will look at this game as anything other than another notch in the win column.