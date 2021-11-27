No reason to panic, Illini fans

The Leathernecks were also the only Division I scholarship offer received by Keegan Murray, currently the nation's leading scorer, before a year at prep school got Iowa interested. Sports Illustrated recently came out with its first-round NBA draft predictions, which had Murray going ninth to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

As an aside, in my role as a recruiting analyst, I am going to stake my claim: Moline's 2023 point guard Brock Harding is going to be among the next group of players who make a lot of Power-5 schools pay for not offering him, just like I correctly predicted Murray would.

Because of the talent of some of these Power-5 "misses," when your favorite team struggles to beat these lesser-known programs, just take the win and move on.

"I tried to tell people how good this team was (UT Rio Grande Valley)," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. "They are going to beat a lot of people this year. This has been a challenging year for us. I have not had a full roster to work with in weeks. ... If there's one thing you know about me, my teams get better and better as the year goes on, and you can bet that."

Just like you can bet that by the selection Sunday rolls around, no one will look at this game as anything other than another notch in the win column.

