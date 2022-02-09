No rout this time, Hawkeyes hold off Gophers

IOWA CITY — That was then. This is now.

The Iowa women’s basketball team may have pounded Minnesota by 56 points when the teams met last month in Minneapolis, but the 25th-ranked Hawkeyes expected what they got Wednesday night from the Golden Gophers.

Iowa led by a single point heading into the fourth quarter then scored the first 11 points of the final frame to pull away to an 88-78 victory at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

"The way we beat them on their home court, they came in here wanting to beat us," Iowa guard Caitlin Clark said. "We knew this wasn’t going to be easy. Their offense was better. Their transition defense was better. I know I couldn’t get to the paint as easily as I did up there."

As coach Lisa Bluder put it, "It was a different game."

But, the Hawkeyes relied on their leaders to finish off the Golden Gophers.

Not only did Clark finish off her 32-point game with seven in the fourth quarter, Iowa pounded the ball into Monika Czinano, who shook off a 5-of-13 start from the field to hit five of the six shots she took in the fourth quarter.

"It would have been easy to get frustrated, but coach (Jan) Jensen trusts me and Caitlin and my teammates keep me going," Czinano said. "It was tough early, but once I got a couple to fall there, everything felt good."

The Hawkeye center who grew up a 40-minute drive from Minnesota campus scored 12 of her 23 points in the fourth quarter to help Iowa secure the win.

The Golden Gophers, led by a 30-point performance from Deja Winters, found themselves in a 20-9 hole when Clark buried a 3-pointer six minutes into the game.

The Hawkeyes held onto 42-37 lead at the half that dwindled to 51-50 midway through the third quarter when Kadiatou Sissoko completed a three-point play.

Clark scored nine of Iowa’s next 11 points to keep the Hawkeyes in front 62-61 heading into the fourth.

Kate Martin, who joined Tomi Taiwo in scoring 10 points for Iowa, knocked down a shot to open the final quarter.

Clark followed with a three-point play and Czinano hit the first of her five field goals in the quarter as the Hawkeyes opened a 69-61 lead with 8 minutes, 6 seconds remaining in the game.

"We didn’t really change a lot in the fourth quarter. We just made baskets and most of them were pretty high-percentage shots," Bluder said. "We did a good job late of getting the ball into the paint. We outscored them 42-22 in the paint and that was a good margin to have."

Iowa (16-6, 10-3 Big Ten) knocked down 8-of-12 attempts from the field and finished off a 20-of-24 game at the by hitting all 10 in attempted in the fourth quarter.

Taiwo hit the first two of four late free throws to extend the Iowa edge to 82-67 with 3:38 remaining and Minnesota (11-14, 4-9) came closer than the final 10-point margin the rest of the way.

"It was good for us to be in a game where we had to pull it out in the fourth quarter. That’s what March is all about," Clark said. "You’re not going to win by 20 every single game, so this was a good experience for us."

Starting guard Gabbie Marshall returned to action after missing two games last week with a shoulder injury.

She finished with three points and two rebounds in just under 26 minutes.

"It was good to have her back and good to have a little more depth," Bluder said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.