No shortage of motivating factors for Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY — Members of the Iowa basketball team probably would prefer to forget their previous meeting with Purdue this season.
Head coach Fran McCaffery won’t let them.
He made his players sit through another viewing of their own personal horror flick on Sunday and they cringed continuously while watching the Boilermakers romp to a 104-68 victory on Feb. 4 at Mackey Arena.
It was Iowa’s largest margin of defeat in 30 years and it should provide plenty of motivation for the rematch Tuesday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
“It wasn’t too fun,’’ senior forward Ryan Kriener said of the film session. “It just kind of fueled the fire.’’
Tuesday's 8 p.m. matchup also is important for the 18th-ranked Hawkeyes (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten) as they try to extend their home winning streak to 14 games and continue their quest to try to get a top-four seed in the Big Ten tournament.
If that’s not enough, it also will be Senior Night as Kriener, Bakari Evelyn and Riley Till make their final appearance in front of the home fans.
McCaffery admitted he is not one to put a lot of emphasis on Senior Night but the Hawkeyes will honor that trio anyway, largely because it’s what every team does.
“It can be a distraction,’’ McCaffery said. “I've seen unbelievable emotion that is not typical before a game. I always prefer to honor our guys appropriately at the (postseason) banquet, when you can step back and do it properly with the families there.
“We'll do it (Tuesday) night, but it's typically not something that I like to focus on, to be frank. I just want to focus on the game. And I think if you were to ask the guys, that's what they would prefer to focus on.’’
We asked. Kriener agrees.
“I just want to get through it,’’ he said of the pregame ceremonies. “I don’t want to be overly emotional for game day.’’
Evelyn, who has played only one season at Iowa after arriving as a graduate transfer, said his focus definitely will be on the game. He said he’s never beaten Purdue even though he also played against the Boilermakers when he was at Nebraska and Valparaiso.
“I didn’t have any success in either place,’’ he said. “So we’ve got to switch the narrative this last time.’’
You have free articles remaining.
That previous outing against Purdue (15-14, 8-10 Big Ten) was a nightmarish experience as the Boilermakers jumped to an early 17-2 lead and held a 61-36 advantage at halftime. They made 19 of 34 shots from behind the 3-point line and shot 63.1% from the field.
“It’s always tough when you give that stuff up,’’ Kriener said. “We definitely did some stuff that let them get rolling. At the end of the day, they made their shots and they made some tough ones. We need to play better defense initially and rebound better.''
The Boilers, like every team, shoot much better at home than on the road, but McCaffery isn’t assuming they will suddenly start misfiring Tuesday.
“They've got a lot of different guys that can make them, and you've got to guard them all on the perimeter, so it makes them hard to guard, especially when you've got the scorers inside that they have,’’ he said.
Maybe not done: Till, who arrived at Iowa from Dubuque Wahlert as a walk-on but is now on scholarship, will go through Senior Night festivities even though he has another year of eligibility if he wants to use it. He redshirted as a freshman in 2016-17.
McCaffery said he thought it was possible the 6-foot-7 forward might try to play somewhere else as a graduate transfer.
“He could go get a job and join the workforce if he wants, and anybody would be wise to hire him,’’ McCaffery said. “Character guy, terrific team player. I have the utmost respect for him and his commitment to his teammates, to the program. So we'll support him either way. If he wants to play another year, we'll help get him placed.’’
Fitting in: Evelyn was the first graduate transfer McCaffery accepted during his 10 years at Iowa and he coach said he was impressed at how well the 6-2 guard blended in.
“He fit right in,’’ center Luka Garza added. “He came here and he was humble and he wanted a chance to be part of something special. He wanted to get to the NCAA tournament, he wanted to be ranked. There was a lot of things he hadn’t done in his career that he looked for, and he was all about the team. No matter what role on the team he had, he just played hard the whole time and recently he really has stepped up for us.’’
Evelyn said it has turned out as well as he could have possibly imagined.
“There’s always going to be some bumpy moments but as a whole this has been exactly the kind of year I wanted,’’ he said.
8 in poll: Iowa stayed at No. 18 in the weekly Associated Press poll for the second straight week and there are now eight Big Ten teams in the Top 25.
Maryland is the ninth, Michigan State 16th, Ohio State 19th, Penn State 20th, Illinois 23rd, Wisconsin 24th and Michigan 25th.
POWs: Michigan State guard Cassius Winston was named the Big Ten player of the week for the seventh time in his career after he averaged 20.0 points and 7.5 assists in leading the Spartans to a pair of victories last week.
Michigan’s Franz Wagner was the league’s freshman of the week after averaging 17.5 points and 8.5 rebounds in losses to Wisconsin and Ohio State.