No shortage of motivating factors for Hawkeyes

The Boilers, like every team, shoot much better at home than on the road, but McCaffery isn’t assuming they will suddenly start misfiring Tuesday.

“They've got a lot of different guys that can make them, and you've got to guard them all on the perimeter, so it makes them hard to guard, especially when you've got the scorers inside that they have,’’ he said.

Maybe not done: Till, who arrived at Iowa from Dubuque Wahlert as a walk-on but is now on scholarship, will go through Senior Night festivities even though he has another year of eligibility if he wants to use it. He redshirted as a freshman in 2016-17.

McCaffery said he thought it was possible the 6-foot-7 forward might try to play somewhere else as a graduate transfer.

“He could go get a job and join the workforce if he wants, and anybody would be wise to hire him,’’ McCaffery said. “Character guy, terrific team player. I have the utmost respect for him and his commitment to his teammates, to the program. So we'll support him either way. If he wants to play another year, we'll help get him placed.’’

Fitting in: Evelyn was the first graduate transfer McCaffery accepted during his 10 years at Iowa and he coach said he was impressed at how well the 6-2 guard blended in.