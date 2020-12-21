No time for Hawkeyes to lick their wounds

The second meeting, in Iowa City, was more competitive (77-68) but Painter said he thought the Hawkeyes missed some shots they normally would make.

“Kind of similar to their Gonzaga game …’’ he added. “That game was kind of the same way. We were fortunate a couple of those didn’t go down.’’

McCaffery said if his team is going to end its losing streak against Purdue, it needs to show more toughness and get a lot more rebounds.

“That’s one of the mindsets coach wants us to go in with, to be the tougher team,’’ Fredrick said. “And we’ve got to win the war on the glass. That’s going to be a big key.’’

Garza, who had 26 points in each game against Purdue last season but collected just one rebound in the first loss, said he and his teammates already have shown at least once this season that they can be a dominant rebounding team.

“I think we need to have a mentality shift in terms of aggressiveness,’’ he said. “It’s what we had versus North Carolina. I think we were really, really good on the glass against the best offensive rebounding team in the country so I think we need to keep that mentality and use it and play like that every single game.’’