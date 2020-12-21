No time for Hawkeyes to lick their wounds

Saturday was disappointing.
After viewing the video and poring over the statistics, members of the Iowa basketball team realized just how close they were to possibly defeating No. 1-ranked Gonzaga.
“If you look at it, we were still right there with missing 12 free throws and only making four 3s with all the mistakes we made on the defensive end,’’ center Luka Garza said of the 99-88 loss to the Zags. “I think that shows what kind of team we have.’’
But the No. 4-ranked Hawkeyes (6-1) have no time to dwell on that.
On Tuesday, they embark on a 20-game voyage through a conference in which half the teams are ranked in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 and all but three teams are receiving votes. On Sunday, the team that was the 13th seed in last spring’s conference tournament defeated the league’s traditional powerhouse by 14 points.
It’s going to be another one of those seasons in the Big Ten.
“We all know what’s coming,’’ sophomore guard CJ Fredrick said. “One of the best leagues in the country. Every night’s going to be a grind so we’ve got to be ready every night.’’
It begins with an 8:07 p.m. game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena against a team that has given the Hawkeyes as much trouble as anyone in recent seasons.
Purdue has beaten the Hawkeyes the last four times the teams have met and was the only team to defeat Iowa twice last season.
However, opening against the Boilermakers (6-2) brings motivation as well as trepidation.
“Losing to them on our home floor on senior day was something that definitely doesn’t sit well with me or anybody on our team for that matter,’’ Garza said. “I’m excited for this matchup. I love the physicality that Purdue plays with and that everybody plays with in the Big Ten. We know it’s going to be a war, especially on the boards.’’
The two losses to the Boilers last season were very different but equally disheartening.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery described a 104-68 thrashing in West Lafayette as a “disaster.’’ Purdue shot 63.1% from the field and made 19 3-pointers.
“We didn't execute at all at either end, so really not much to say about that game,’’ he said.
Purdue coach Matt Painter said it was sort of a perfect storm in which his team started out incredibly well.
“Then it just kind of snowballed from there,’’ Painter said Monday on a Zoom conference with reporters. “It was one of those home games where everything just went our way. We got all the breaks and bounces, the ball was going in.’’
The second meeting, in Iowa City, was more competitive (77-68) but Painter said he thought the Hawkeyes missed some shots they normally would make.
“Kind of similar to their Gonzaga game …’’ he added. “That game was kind of the same way. We were fortunate a couple of those didn’t go down.’’
McCaffery said if his team is going to end its losing streak against Purdue, it needs to show more toughness and get a lot more rebounds.
“That’s one of the mindsets coach wants us to go in with, to be the tougher team,’’ Fredrick said. “And we’ve got to win the war on the glass. That’s going to be a big key.’’
Garza, who had 26 points in each game against Purdue last season but collected just one rebound in the first loss, said he and his teammates already have shown at least once this season that they can be a dominant rebounding team.
“I think we need to have a mentality shift in terms of aggressiveness,’’ he said. “It’s what we had versus North Carolina. I think we were really, really good on the glass against the best offensive rebounding team in the country so I think we need to keep that mentality and use it and play like that every single game.’’
No. 4 now: Iowa only dropped one spot in the Associated Press Top 25 following its loss to Gonzaga, going from No. 3 to No. 4.
Kansas, whose only loss also is to Gonzaga, moved into the third spot.
Seven Big Ten teams are ranked again this week with four others receiving votes, including the Hawkeyes’ next three opponents.
Wisconsin is ninth, Rutgers 11th, Michigan State 12th, Illinois 18th, Michigan 19th and Ohio State 23rd with Indiana, Purdue, Northwestern and Minnesota all attracting some voting support.
Bohannon struggles: Despite Iowa’s team success, senior guard Jordan Bohannon has gotten off to a rough start in his comeback from hip surgery.
He is shooting only 29.1% from the field, 28.3% from 3-point range. He had 24 points in a big victory over North Carolina but has 22 in the other six games combined.
McCaffery’s message to Bohannon: “Keep firing.
“I have complete confidence in him,’’ the coach said. “He takes good shots. He's done a good job running the offense. Few more turnovers Saturday than he normally does. Never been a turnover guy at all, and his assist numbers are really good. I think the more games he gets under his belt the better he'll play.’’
Low turnovers: Purdue has won three straight games after a rough start, including a victory over No. 23 Ohio State last week and a win over Notre Dame on Saturday.
In that game, the Boilermakers committed only six turnovers, none of them by guards, which greatly pleased Painter.
“When you’re constantly turning the ball over, it’s no fun to watch, it’s no fun to coach …’’ he said.
POWs: Purdue’s Mason Gillis was named the Big Ten’s freshman of the week after he averaged 9.0 points and 4.5 rebounds in the wins over Ohio State and Notre Dame last week. He was 7 for 7 from the field in those games.
Northwestern’s Boo Buie was the player of the week. He averaged 22.5 points per game, including a career-high 30 in an upset of Michigan State.
