No. 17 Vikings start fast, finish strong for win over UW-Whitewater

The final score was a bit deceiving in the Augustana men's 86-69 non-conference victory over UW-Whitewater on Tuesday evening.

It was a much tougher victory to secure than it appeared as if it would be in the first 20 minutes. The Vikings methodically built a 48-35 halftime lead and Justin Bottorff dropped in the first bucket of the second half.

From there, however, the nationally 17th-ranked hosts hit a wall as Whitewater raced out on a 17-2 run to forge a 52-all tie with 13:53 left. In that stretch, the Vikings had five straight turnovers and only two Micah Martin free throws.

“We were tied at 52 and nobody panicked and we stayed together,” said Augie coach Grey Giovanine. “It ends up being a great win.”

From there, the veteran coach liked how his club regained its composure and finished the game on a 34-17 run to move to 4-1 ahead of Sunday's noon battle at 15th-ranked Washington University.

“It was another step in our growth to face adversity like that against a talented team and respond the way they did,” said Giovanine. “That's encouraging.”