No. 17 Vikings start fast, finish strong for win over UW-Whitewater

The final score was a bit deceiving in the Augustana men's 86-69 non-conference victory over UW-Whitewater on Tuesday evening.
It was a much tougher victory to secure than it appeared as if it would be in the first 20 minutes. The Vikings methodically built a 48-35 halftime lead and Justin Bottorff dropped in the first bucket of the second half.
From there, however, the nationally 17th-ranked hosts hit a wall as Whitewater raced out on a 17-2 run to forge a 52-all tie with 13:53 left. In that stretch, the Vikings had five straight turnovers and only two Micah Martin free throws.
“We were tied at 52 and nobody panicked and we stayed together,” said Augie coach Grey Giovanine. “It ends up being a great win.”
You have free articles remaining.
From there, the veteran coach liked how his club regained its composure and finished the game on a 34-17 run to move to 4-1 ahead of Sunday's noon battle at 15th-ranked Washington University.
“It was another step in our growth to face adversity like that against a talented team and respond the way they did,” said Giovanine. “That's encouraging.”
Just as encouraging was who sparked the run for the Vikings who shot 60.4% for the game from the field (29 of 48). Senior Lucas Simon, working his way back into the rotations after March knee surgery, hit a bucket and a triple to give the Vikings a lead they never lost. Newcomer Bottorff followed a Martin free throw with a triple of his own for a 61-53 Augie lead.
Another run that included a Jacob Pauley layup, a bucket by Donovan Ferguson (who couldn't convert the three-point play) and split free throws by Pauley upped the margin to 68-56 with 8:19 left.
Senior Pierson Wofford did damage on the defensive end and on the boards while finishing with a game-high 24 points, including a three-point play and a dagger triple in a 17-second stretch with under a minute to play.
Pauley added 11 points, Martin and Bottorff each added 10 as 10 Vikings cracked the scoring column, including Ferguson's seven as he was the third man in the big-man rotation. Augie's reserves contributed 34 points.