North Carolina at Iowa at a glance
topical

North Carolina at Iowa at a glance

Coll of Charleston North Carolina Basketball

North Carolina senior Garrison Brooks (15) not only shares the team lead in scoring but he also has been the Tar Heels' leading rebounder this season.

 AP

NORTH CAROLINA at IOWA

When: 6:35 p.m.

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: ESPN

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• Iowa, which stayed at No. 3 in the AP Top 25 this week, has won its first three games by a combined 98 points. Luka Garza scored 30 or more points in the first half in each of the past two games and leads the country in scoring with an average of 34 points per game. Of the 102 points he has scored, 82 have come in the first half.

• No 16 North Carolina lost to Texas 69-67 in its most recent game after opening with wins over Charleston, UNLV and Stanford. The Tar Heels have six players on the roster who are 6-foot-10 or taller and their plus-18 rebounding margin is among the best in the country. They have struggled shooting the ball, however, making just 41.9% of their field goal attempts, 27.1% from 3-point range.

• Iowa defeated North Carolina 60-55 in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge six years ago in Chapel Hill, N.C., and has won three of four previous meetings between the two programs. North Carolina’s only win was by a 106-92 score in the 2004 Maui Invitational.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Iowa (3-0)

Joe Wieskamp;6-6;jr.;12.0

Luka Garza;6-11;sr.;34.0

Connor McCaffery;6-5;jr.;4.0

CJ Fredrick;6-3;so.;7.7

Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;3.7

North Carolina (3-1)

Garrison Brooks;6-10;sr.;12.0

Leaky Black;6-8;jr.;6.8

Armando Bacot;6-10;so.;11.0

Caleb Love;6-4;fr.;11,0

RJ Davis;6-0;fr.;12.0

