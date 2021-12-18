North Park (5-2, 2-0 CCIW) at Augustana (5-4, 1-1 CCIW)

Sunday: Carver Center, 5 p.m.
Twitter: @TJ_DA
Listen in: portal.stretchinternet.com/augustana/
Potential starting lineups
NORTH PARK (5-2, 2-0 CCIW) – F: Jalen Boyd (6-4, Sr.) 15.3 points per game, 5.7 rebounds per game; C: Jordan Boyd (6-7, Sr.) 12.0, 6.7; G: Michael Osborne (6-3, Soph.) 16.4, 4.6; Izaiah Sanders (5-11, Sr.) 9.9, 3.4 & Gabe Johnson (6-4, Jr.) 9.6, 6.0.
AUGUSTANA (5-4, 1-1 CCIW) – F: Nate Ortiz (6-3, Jr.) 8.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg & Nic Giliberto (6-5, Fr.) 6.1, 2.4; C: Daniel Carr (6-8, Jr.) 13.6, 12.0; G: Luke Johnson (5-11, Sr.) 11.9, 4.2 & Matt Hanushewsky (5-8, Jr.) 6.0, 1.8.
Series: Augie leads the all-time series 85-40 against the school that shares the Vikings nickname. Augustana has a nine-game win streak in the series.
Game notes: Sunday’s gathering will be another CCIW men’s/women’s twinbill with the women’s game starting at 3 p.m. North Park’s women enter the game 7-2 overall, 1-1 in CCIW action. Coach Mark Beinborn’s Augie Vikings are 5-5, 0-2 in the conference and looking to snap a four-game losing streak. Augie has been held under 50 points in its last two games. … The Sunday matinee was forced because of the Carver Center being booked with Saturday’s boys Genesis Shootout high school event. … Augie coach Tom Jessee said that Augie should get junior guard Carter Duwa (12.0 ppg) back in action on Sunday on a limited basis. He has been back in practice after ankle issues have limited him to four games. … NPU, the lone undefeated team left in the CCIW men’s race, is coming in off a 69-67 upset of nationally 7th-ranked Elmhurst. Coach Tom Slyder’s other league win this season was 71-66 over Carthage, a team Augie beat 92-82 last Saturday. … NPU has three players on its roster from Sweden, two from Norway and one from India. … NPU averages 77.6 points per game and allows 74.7. The Chicago-land Vikings out-rebound foes 42.3-33.0. … Augie averages 69.2 points per game and allows 73.7. The hosts average 35.7 rebounds per game and allow 33.3.
Augie coach Tom Jessee: “They are really athletic and play real hard and can cause problems defensively. Offensively, they are probably the best transition team we have played so far, at least on film. … We really need to try to contain them in transition and not let them get easy baskets and do as good a job as we can trying to eliminate second-chance points. Those are the two really big keys.”
-- Tom Johnston, tjohnston@qconline.com