North Park (5-2, 2-0 CCIW) at Augustana (5-4, 1-1 CCIW)

Game notes: Sunday’s gathering will be another CCIW men’s/women’s twinbill with the women’s game starting at 3 p.m. North Park’s women enter the game 7-2 overall, 1-1 in CCIW action. Coach Mark Beinborn’s Augie Vikings are 5-5, 0-2 in the conference and looking to snap a four-game losing streak. Augie has been held under 50 points in its last two games. … The Sunday matinee was forced because of the Carver Center being booked with Saturday’s boys Genesis Shootout high school event. … Augie coach Tom Jessee said that Augie should get junior guard Carter Duwa (12.0 ppg) back in action on Sunday on a limited basis. He has been back in practice after ankle issues have limited him to four games. … NPU, the lone undefeated team left in the CCIW men’s race, is coming in off a 69-67 upset of nationally 7th-ranked Elmhurst. Coach Tom Slyder’s other league win this season was 71-66 over Carthage, a team Augie beat 92-82 last Saturday. … NPU has three players on its roster from Sweden, two from Norway and one from India. … NPU averages 77.6 points per game and allows 74.7. The Chicago-land Vikings out-rebound foes 42.3-33.0. … Augie averages 69.2 points per game and allows 73.7. The hosts average 35.7 rebounds per game and allow 33.3.