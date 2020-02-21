North Park at Augustana basketball preview

On the men's side, the Augustana Vikings have won six in a row over the Chicago-land Vikings, including a 73-54 victory in the first meeting in Chicago. … Augie needs a victory tonight to clinch a runner-up regular-season finish behind North Central and earn a berth into next weekend’s CCIW Tournament semifinals in Naperville and avoid a preliminary game on Tuesday. … NPU is coming in after pushing fourth-place Illinois Wesleyan to overtime on Wednesday before falling 94-92 on a buzzer-beater. … NPU averages 67.1 points per game and allows 78.3, while being out-rebounded 37.7-33.9. … Augie averages 75.0 points per game and allows 67.3. The Vikings are +5.5 rebounding (37.8-32.3).

Special event: Today is being billed as “Slam Dunk Cancer Day” at Carver Center. Special purple T-shirts have been sold in advance and will be on sale at Carver Center for $10. All proceeds go to the American Cancer Society.

Augie coach Grey Giovanine: “We've got a chance to go 12-4 in the conference after starting out 2-2, and that would be tremendous. Our standard that we set is so incredibly high and to finish 12-4 with half the team being new would be incredible.”

