North Park at Augustana basketball preview

Potential starting lineups
NORTH PARK (4-20, 2-13 CCIW): F: Matt Szuba (6-6, Jr.) 6.3 points per game/6.5 rebounds per game & Karl Polk (6-6, Fr.) 11.4/5.9; G: Toby Marek (6-1, Jr.) 14.5/2.5, Jacquan Binion (5-6, Fr.) 6.5/1.7 & Izaiah Sanders (5-11, Jr.) 8.8/4.7.
AUGUSTANA (17-7, 11-4 CCIW): F: Pierson Wofford (6-3, Sr.) 16.9/7.0; C: Micah Martin (6-11, Sr.) 12.4/6.4; G: Jack Jelen (5-10, Jr.) 4.8/2.3, Austin Elledge (6-0, Sr.) 13.9/1.1 & Lucas Simon (6-5, Sr.) 5.8/3.3.
The series: Augustana leads 82-40
Game notes: Today's regular-season ending action is a women's/men's CCIW twinbill during which Augie seniors will be recognized before each game. The evening opens with coach Mark Beinborn's Augie women (12-12, 7-8 CCIW) hosting North Park (17-7, 10-5 CCIW) at 5 p.m. Five Augie seniors – Lex Jones, Mia Lambert, Maddie Murillo, Jeni Crane and Emily Ness — will be honored. This is an important game for both Vikings clubs. Augie is playing for a tournament berth that goes to the top six teams, and NPU, which is tied for second in the league, is vying for a bye into the tournament semifinals with a top-two finish.
On the men's side, the Augustana Vikings have won six in a row over the Chicago-land Vikings, including a 73-54 victory in the first meeting in Chicago. … Augie needs a victory tonight to clinch a runner-up regular-season finish behind North Central and earn a berth into next weekend’s CCIW Tournament semifinals in Naperville and avoid a preliminary game on Tuesday. … NPU is coming in after pushing fourth-place Illinois Wesleyan to overtime on Wednesday before falling 94-92 on a buzzer-beater. … NPU averages 67.1 points per game and allows 78.3, while being out-rebounded 37.7-33.9. … Augie averages 75.0 points per game and allows 67.3. The Vikings are +5.5 rebounding (37.8-32.3).
Special event: Today is being billed as “Slam Dunk Cancer Day” at Carver Center. Special purple T-shirts have been sold in advance and will be on sale at Carver Center for $10. All proceeds go to the American Cancer Society.
Augie coach Grey Giovanine: “We've got a chance to go 12-4 in the conference after starting out 2-2, and that would be tremendous. Our standard that we set is so incredibly high and to finish 12-4 with half the team being new would be incredible.”
