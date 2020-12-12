Northern Illinois at Iowa at a glance

NORTHERN ILLINOIS at IOWA

When: 1:01 p.m.

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: FS1

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• No. 3-ranked Iowa rolled to its most lopsided victory ever of in-state rival Iowa State on Friday night, winning 105-77. Luka Garza made 13 of 14 shots from the field and scored 34 points despite playing fewer than 17 minutes due to foul problems. Jack Nunge added 17 points and 10 rebounds and Joe Wieskamp had 16 points.

• Iowa coach Fran McCaffery will be going for his 200th victory as the Hawkeyes’ head coach. He is currently 199-143 and trails only Tom Davis, who won 269 games from 1986-99.

• Northern Illinois, in its 10th season under former Michigan State player and assistant coach Mark Montgomery, won the Mid-American Conference West Division title last season but is off to a rough start. The Huskies have lost to UIC, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, Pittsburgh and Ball State and are 275th in the country in scoring at 60.8 points per game.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS