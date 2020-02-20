Northern Iowa women rally, but fall short

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa overcame a seven-point deficit entering the fourth quarter but couldn't complete the victory Thursday, falling 69-61 to Illinois State in overtime in Missouri Valley Conference action.

The Panthers quickly overcame the fourth-quarter deficit, and North Scott grad Karli Rucker scored three points in the final minute of regulation on a jumper and a free throw to stake UNI to a 57-54 lead with 11 seconds left.

However, Illinois State's Tete Maggett hit a 3-pointer to send the game into overtime.

In overtime not much went right for the Panthers. The Redbirds scored the first six points to grab a 63-57 lead. Rose Simon-Ressler hit a 3-pointer with 1:19 left to close the gap to three, but ISU's Lexi Wallen responded with a three-point play and the Panthers never managed to challenge the Redbirds the rest of the way.

Kam Finley came off the bench to lead the Panthers with 14 points and fellow reserve Simon-Ressler added 10.

No Panther starter scored more than seven points as the starting five went 10-38 from the field and 1-18 from 3-point range. Rucker finished with six points on 2-12 shooting but added five assists.

Maggett, Wallen and Lexy Koudelka paced a balanced Redbird offense with 14 points each.