Northwestern at Iowa at a glance

NORTHWESTERN at IOWA

When: 8:07 p.m.

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: FS1

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• Iowa dropped to No. 10 in the Associated Press rankings following a 102-95 overtime loss at Minnesota on Friday night. Luka Garza had 32 points and 17 rebounds while CJ Fredrick posted a career-high 23 points and Joe Wieskamp finished with 14 points and nine rebounds.

• No. 19 Northwestern is 3-0 in the Big Ten Conference for the first time since the 1967-68 season following a 71-70 home victory over Ohio State on Saturday. Miller Kopp poured in 23 points and Boo Buie had 14 for the Wildcats.

• This game features the conference's top two 3-point makers. Iowa averages 10.7 made trifectas per game and Northwestern 10.0. The Wildcats, though, are first in 3-point defense at 27.5% while the Hawkeyes are 11th at 34.4%.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Northwestern (6-1, 3-0)

Miller Kopp;6-7;jr.;15.1