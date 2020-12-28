Northwestern at Iowa at a glance

NORTHWESTERN at IOWA
When: 8:07 p.m.
Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
TV: FS1
Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• Iowa dropped to No. 10 in the Associated Press rankings following a 102-95 overtime loss at Minnesota on Friday night. Luka Garza had 32 points and 17 rebounds while CJ Fredrick posted a career-high 23 points and Joe Wieskamp finished with 14 points and nine rebounds.
• No. 19 Northwestern is 3-0 in the Big Ten Conference for the first time since the 1967-68 season following a 71-70 home victory over Ohio State on Saturday. Miller Kopp poured in 23 points and Boo Buie had 14 for the Wildcats.
• This game features the conference's top two 3-point makers. Iowa averages 10.7 made trifectas per game and Northwestern 10.0. The Wildcats, though, are first in 3-point defense at 27.5% while the Hawkeyes are 11th at 34.4%.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Northwestern (6-1, 3-0)
Miller Kopp;6-7;jr.;15.1
Pete Nance;6-10;jr.;10.6
Boo Buie;6-2;so.;14.4
Chase Audige;6-4;so.;12.9
Anthony Gaines;6-4;jr.3.9
Iowa (7-2, 1-1)
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;jr.;15.8
Luka Garza;6-11;sr.;28.8
Connor McCaffery;6-5;jr.;3.6
CJ Fredrick;6-3;so.;10.4
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;6.9