 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Northwestern at Iowa at a glance
topical

Northwestern at Iowa at a glance

{{featured_button_text}}
Michigan St Northwestern Basketball

Northwestern forward Pete Nance, left, rebounds the ball during the first half against Michigan State last week. Nance has spurred the Wildcats to a 6-1 start and a No. 19 ranking in this week's Associated Press poll.

 NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS

NORTHWESTERN at IOWA

When: 8:07 p.m.

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: FS1

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• Iowa dropped to No. 10 in the Associated Press rankings following a 102-95 overtime loss at Minnesota on Friday night. Luka Garza had 32 points and 17 rebounds while CJ Fredrick posted a career-high 23 points and Joe Wieskamp finished with 14 points and nine rebounds.

• No. 19 Northwestern is 3-0 in the Big Ten Conference for the first time since the 1967-68 season following a 71-70 home victory over Ohio State on Saturday. Miller Kopp poured in 23 points and Boo Buie had 14 for the Wildcats.

• This game features the conference's top two 3-point makers. Iowa averages 10.7 made trifectas per game and Northwestern 10.0. The Wildcats, though, are first in 3-point defense at 27.5% while the Hawkeyes are 11th at 34.4%.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Northwestern (6-1, 3-0)

Miller Kopp;6-7;jr.;15.1

Pete Nance;6-10;jr.;10.6

Boo Buie;6-2;so.;14.4

Chase Audige;6-4;so.;12.9

Anthony Gaines;6-4;jr.3.9

Iowa (7-2, 1-1)

Joe Wieskamp;6-6;jr.;15.8

Luka Garza;6-11;sr.;28.8

Connor McCaffery;6-5;jr.;3.6

CJ Fredrick;6-3;so.;10.4

Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;6.9

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Sports editor, with my emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 20 years, the last eight at the Q-C Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Barry Alvarez discusses return of Big Ten football

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News