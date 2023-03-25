SEATTLE — Before watching tape of Louisville for the first time, Lisa Bluder gave the Cardinals the eye test Friday night.

The Iowa women’s basketball coach found a baseline seat at Climate Pledge Arena and watched the second half of Louisville’s 72-62 win over Mississippi in person.

Hawkeye assistants had prepared scouting reports on both of Iowa’s potential regional championship opponents before Monika Czinano won the tipoff in the 87-77 semifinal win over Colorado and staff members filled the two seats Iowa was allowed for the Louisville-Mississippi.

But with a little time available, Bluder wanted a closer look.

“It was more of just an eye test for what their personnel is like, their style, how physical they are, how fast they are, that type of thing," Bluder said.

Bluder said she was already familiar with the Cardinals’ Hailey Van Lith because of her USA Basketball experience and with Chrislyn Carr from her Quad-Cities high school career, but she picked up a few thoughts on other Louisville players.

“I was really impressed with (Mykasa) Robinson and her speed," Bluder said. "I did not know that she was that fast. I would have not thought that from watching her on film or just seeing her statistics, for example.

“I think (Olivia) Cochran is very physical inside. Again, we’re going to have to play a post that is very physical and rebounds really well. It was good to get that eye test."

Iowa players received the scout and some film they could watch if they woke up early Saturday, part of the quick turnaround between regional assignments.

“You can learn a lot about a team in a day," Iowa guard Kate Martin said. “We’ll meet today, watch film together and watch more on our own. We’ll learn a lot about them and get ourselves ready to go."

More than a game: Louisville coach Jeff Walz gave the Iowa staff an assist last summer when then Hawkeye commitment Ava Jones and family members were struck by a car on a downtown Louisville street while participating in an AAU tourney.

Shortly after the accident that killed Jones’ father and hospitalized the Iowa recruit and her mother for over a month in Louisville, there was communication between the two coaching staffs.

Walz wanted to know if there was anything he or his staff could do and Bluder said Hawkeye coaches were looking for ways to assist.

After Bluder indicated the family needed some transportation assistance, the Louisville coach said he reached out to one his program’s supporters who owned an automobile dealership and within an hour the dealer provided a car for Jones’ grandmother to use in Louisville at no expense as she cared for family members.

“It was something Jeff wanted to do to help that family, so I think he’s just a really good guy," Bluder said. "It speaks volumes about a person when they’re helping you when you’re in need like that."

Walz said he knows if the situation was reversed Iowa coaches would have done the same.

“It’s what our basketball community is all about," Walz said. "Sure, we’re trying to beat each other and you’re trying to advance, trying to win, but at the end of the day it’s about being a good person and doing what’s right."

Ready to roll: Rock Island alum Chrislyn Carr is more than ready to make her first Elite Eight appearance in Sunday’s 8 p.m. game against Iowa.

“Growing up in the Quad-Cities, I’ve had a lot of respect for coach Bluder and her program for a long time," said Carr, who scored three points in her start for Louisville in Friday’s semifinal win over Ole Miss.

“I know how good Caitlin (Clark) is and how good the other players around her are, so it’s going to be a real test for us, but we’re looking forward to it. To be in this position, one step away from the Final Four, it’s what I’ve always dreamed about and here we are."

Carr and the Cardinals have won 11 of their last 14 games to reach the Elite Eight for the fifth straight year while the Hawkeyes have won their last seven games.

Support staff: The crowd of 9,626 at Friday’s session included around 3,000 Hawkeye fans, support that both surprised and didn’t surprise Bluder.

“There’s a personal attachment between this team and the fans," Bluder said. “When you get to know 'em, you really love this team. They’re great role models, great human beings and you want to support people like that. Those people coming all the way out here, it’s special.

"When it got loud — and it got loud a couple of times for us — it does help us."

Collective endeavor: It took some time for Louisville to put all of the pieces together this season, going from a preseason top-10 team to 15-8 to where it is now at 26-11.

“I think we are seeing it all right now," Walz said. "This is what I was hoping we could get to. What gave me the inclination (to suggest this team needed time to develop) was that we were not very good. I’m talking about in July and August, not November or December.

“It took us a while to get a feel for what we could do, what our roles were going to be. Once we figured that out, once everybody bought in, it’s been a special group to watch."

Common ground: Iowa and Louisville have no shortage of common opponents.

Both teams have played Belmont, Drake, North Carolina State and Ohio State this season. The Hawkeyes went 4-1 against those teams while the Cardinals were 2-2.

Louisville lost to Ohio State and North Carolina State at home, won at Belmont and held off Drake 83-81 in the opening round of NCAA play. Iowa’s lone loss in five games against those teams came at home as well, falling to North Carolina State.

All in a name: Climate Pledge Arena underwent a multi-million dollar makeover and picked up its current name in the process.

Amazon essentially paid for naming rights to the facility, but chose to name the arena after its sustainability initiative.