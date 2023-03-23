SEATTLE — Embarrassment has motivated Iowa on its run to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.

Hawkeye players claim a 96-68 loss at Maryland during the final week of the regular season lit a spark that has led Iowa to six straight victories as it prepares for Friday’s 6:30 p.m. regional semifinal game against Colorado.

“When you get 30 pieced on the road like that, it’s not fun," forward Monika Czinano said.

After the loss, the players met and talked, the players and coaches met and talked and the Hawkeyes got it figured out in a win over second-ranked Indiana, a three-game run to a Big Ten tourney title and a pair of wins in the first two rounds of NCAA play.

“All of us knew we needed to change if we wanted to make it further than we’ve ever been before," Czinano said.

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder called the lopsided loss “a spark" the Hawkeyes needed.

“It sure gave us a focus. It just felt so bad that we didn’t want to feel that way again for a long, long time," Bluder said. “It was more about putting the nose to the grindstone and for some reason, I think it brought us a little bit closer."

Guard Gabbie Marshall believes the loss and how Maryland concentrated on shutting down Caitlin Clark and Czinano led Iowa players to understand that the Hawkeyes had to become more than a two-player team.

“The supporting cast had to step up," said Marshall, who has hit 21-of-37 3-point shots since. “I think we’ve done a great job of that and Monika and Caitlin are great at finding us and giving us the confidence to knock down shots when we’re open."

Sticky situation: If Iowa finds itself in a sticky situation in its Sweet 16 of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament on Friday, the Hawkeyes are prepared.

After arriving in Seattle on Wednesday afternoon, Iowa players were given a chance to explore a bit.

They visited the city’s Pike Place Market, walked around downtown and stopped off at a Walgreen’s before hitting one of Seattle’s most quirky destinations — The Gum Wall.

The attraction started in the 1990s when performers and patrons at Unexpected Productions, an improvisational comedy club located in an alley near the Market, began sticking their used gum on a wall outside the place.

Now, visitors from all over add to what has grown into a work that covers the back of several downtown buildings.

Kate Martin was among Hawkeyes who stopped off at the drug store, purchased some gum and added Iowa’s mark to the attraction.

“It seemed kind of fun at the time but once we did it and started to walk away, it all seemed kind of disgusting," Martin said.

Bluder did not accompany her players, opting instead for a waterfront walk.

Healthy workout: Hannah Stuelke and Molly Davis practiced at full speed for Iowa on Thursday morning and are labeled by Bluder “as healthy as anyone can be at this time of year" as the Hawkeyes prepare for the Buffaloes.

Stuelke missed Sunday’s second-round win over Georgia after she landed on the foot of a teammate during the final minutes of Saturday’s practice and Davis left Sunday’s game in the first quarter with a knee injury.

“Our trainers are amazing," Stuelke said. “They’ve had me do a lot of stuff and it worked. I’m feeling great."

Homecoming: Friday’s game against Iowa provides Colorado’s leading scorer and rebounder with a homecoming of sorts.

Quay Miller is a native of nearby Renton, Wash., who played two seasons at Washington before transferring to Colorado.

She began her day Thursday at Kentridge High School, which she led to a state high school championship in 2017.

“Seems like forever ago but it was cool," Miller said. “I saw all of our state tournament stuff in the hallway, saw some familiar faces."

The 6-foot-3 senior said she feels comfortable at Colorado.

“This whole season has been that way, just going out and having fun and being myself," Miller said.

Road games: Among the eight teams competing in two regionals being played this weekend in Seattle, Colorado is the closest at 1,305 miles away.

Bluder said the decision by the NCAA to play two regionals and two sites instead of playing four regionals at separate sites makes it difficult for fans.

“I know they will be watching on television but there’s something special about a real electric arena and a great atmosphere," Bluder said. “I think if this regional would have been played in the Midwest we would have had that."

Level of familiarity: Colorado was one of the team’s assigned to the first- and second-round site hosted by Iowa a year ago and while Creighton beat the Buffaloes in the first round a year ago, scouting reports from that week have been helpful this week.

“They’re just a more experienced version of who they were last year," Colorado coach JR Payne said. “… Definitely, we’ve re-looked at those scouts."

Bluder said Iowa had a complete scouting report on the Buffaloes done a year ago as well.

“They haven’t changed a whole lot," Bluder said. “There’s a few fresh faces, a few who exited, but they’re similar style wise and we absolutely started our report this week with that."