BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Joe Toussaint knows what the University of Iowa basketball team is getting into Thursday in its NCAA tournament opener.

The former Hawkeye point guard, in his first season with West Virginia, scored nine points against Auburn in the Mountaineers’ 80-77 victory the Tigers in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in late January.

“They’re a gritty team, very gritty, athletic. Very good defensively," Toussaint said Wednesday before West Virginia took the court at Legacy Arena to prepare for its opener against Maryland. “Their bigs are really good. Their guards are crafty. They’re a really tough team. They’re really going to defend you."

Toussaint said he speaks with his former Hawkeye teammates on a regular basis, talking to Patrick McCaffery on Tuesday about being at the same tournament site.

Earlier in the week, he shared his scouting report on Auburn with Connor McCaffery, who reciprocated by telling Toussaint about the Maryland team West Virginia will face.

“I’m still tight with all the guys, talk to a lot of them every week," Toussaint said. “Those are my guys. There’s no bad blood between me and Iowa or anybody in that state. I love those guys. They’re still my brothers. Once a Hawkeye, always a Hawkeye."

Connor McCaffery said while they did talk a little shop about their opponents, the conversation did drift a bit.

“Just like usual," he said.

While he still talks to his former teammates regularly and has watched as many Iowa games as he can, Toussaint said his move to West Virginia has been beneficial.

“The change of scenery, it’s been good for me," Toussaint said. "It’s given me a fresh start."

He has started just one of the 33 games West Virginia has played during its 19-14 season, averaging 9.5 points and 21 minutes per game while ranking second on the team with 80 assists.

Toussaint averaged 4.4 points last season with Iowa. When he left the Hawkeyes, he chose West Virginia for the opportunity to learn from coach Bob Huggins.

“He’s a Hall of Fame coach. You can’t turn that down, and it’s only six hours from home," the New York City native said. “My family came to nearly every game."

Special times: Coaching against Iowa for the first time in his career has brought back a lot of memories for Auburn coach Bruce Pearl.

An assistant for six seasons on Tom Davis’ Hawkeye staff from 1986-92, Pearl reminisced Wednesday about Iowa’s run to the Elite Eight in 1987, about his son Steven being born at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and about the collection of coaches he worked with in Iowa City during that era.

“To think about Hayden Fry and his incredible staff — Barry Alvarez was coaching linebackers when I got there — to be around Dan Gable and C. Vivian Stringer, it was an incredible time," Pearl said.

In reflecting on the 1987 tourney run that ended with a loss to UNLV, Pearl remembered the 16-point halftime lead that got away and the two fouls called on Kevin Gamble early in the second half which changed the complexion of the game.

“Changed everything," Pearl said.

Public display: Iowa took the court for 40 minutes Wednesday afternoon at 17,654-seat Legacy Arena, running through a few drills and getting a feel for the surroundings at the open public workout that traditionally precede the first day of tourney play.

The real practice work for the Hawkeyes took place behind closed doors Wednesday morning in a gym at UAB.

“I told the new guys to just come out and enjoy this, have some fun," Connor McCaffery said.

Tourney debut: Josh Dix looks forward to adding NCAA tournament participant to his resume Thursday.

The freshman from Council Bluffs considers it another opportunity to gain experience that will only help him as his career continues.

“I’ve learned a lot this year," Dix said. “There have been some ups, some downs and I’ve tried to gain something from every experience. This is the same, a chance to experience something I’ve always wanted to do, play in the NCAA tourney."

Home away from home: Auburn received a police escort out of town as it began its 100-mile drive to Birmingham on Tuesday.

Iowa players know the Tigers will likely have plenty of support at Thursday’s game.

“We’ve played in a lot of tough road environments in the Big Ten," guard Tony Perkins said. “We’ve been to Indiana, we’ve been to Purdue. We just have to get ready to play our game. That’s what matters. How we play."

Starting point: Iowa assistant coach Matt Gatens got his first opportunity to coach at the college level from Pearl.

The former Hawkeye, who is handling the scout for the Hawkeyes’ tourney opener, worked on the Auburn staff from 2017-19 before leaving to become a full-time assistant at Drake.

“Our guys need to be ready for a challenge," Gatens said. "They’ll play hard and be ready. That’s what they’re about and it’s what we need to be about."

Gatens wasn’t the only coach to get a start from Pearl. He also gave Keno Davis, the son former Hawkeye coach Tom Davis, his first coaching opportunity when Pearl was the head coach at Southern Indiana.