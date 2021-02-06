Nunge hopes to help Hawkeyes get back at Indiana

The first time Jack Nunge played in a college basketball game at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind., things went pretty well for him on a personal level.
In only the second Big Ten game of his career, he scored 12 points and grabbed 6 rebounds, although he wasn’t able to help Iowa win the game.
The fourth-year sophomore from Newburgh, Ind., is looking to change that part of the equation Sunday when he plays at Indiana for the second time as the No. 8-ranked Hawkeyes visit Assembly Hall for an 11 a.m. battle.
"Those games are all big for me," Nunge admitted. "I just live an hour-and-a-half away from Bloomington and made a couple of visits there. I was never recruited by (current Indiana coach) Archie Miller, but when Tom Crean was there, he talked to me a lot. Early on, whenever we played them that was always a huge motivation, especially my first game going there. That was a big game for me."
This one is big, too. The Hawkeyes (13-5, 7-4 Big Ten) are seeking to snap out of a recent tailspin and avenge a disheartening 81-69 loss to the Hoosiers on Jan. 21.
Most recently, they stumbled down the stretch in an 89-85 loss to Ohio State on Thursday night.
But their recent struggles have hardly been Nunge’s fault. As this season has progressed, the 6-foot-11 forward has emerged as an important cog off the bench.
"He's one of those guys, he's always in the right place, and when you have a seven-footer with a 7-3 wing span that's in the right place, he's going to impact the game," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said last week after Nunge recorded a career-high four blocked shots against Illinois. "He got some buckets, too, so he's a guy that can impact the game offensively as well. As he gets more and more opportunities, he'll start making his 3."
McCaffery looked like a prophet when Nunge went 2-for-2 from 3-point range in a Tuesday victory over Michigan State, then made a career-best four 3s and matched a career high with 18 points against Ohio State. He is now 9 for 18 from beyond the arc in the past eight games.
"Jack Nunge is doing what he expects of himself and what we thought he could be, and it’s fun to watch," McCaffery said after Thursday’s loss. "The thing is he’s only going to get better."
Nunge has had to overcome his share of adversity during his time at Iowa.
He started 14 games as a freshman in 2017-18, then sat out the following season to add some muscle and hone his skills.
He started the first five games last season but then tore the ACL in his right knee, underwent surgery and embarked on a lengthy rehab.
"It was definitely difficult," Nunge said. "It’s something that nobody really wants to go through. It’s just unfortunate that the injury happened, but I think it definitely helped me in the long term.
"It taught me a lot of life lessons. I was able to make some really strong bonds in both my years sitting out with Jordan (Bohannon) and CJ (Fredrick) so it helped prepare me for this year, I think. All the adversity I’d seen those two years really just set a path for this year to be successful."
Nunge finally was healthy coming into this season but was handed another dose of adversity when his father, Mark, died suddenly on the eve of the season.
That prompted him to miss two more games, but he showed what he can do in his first game back, scoring 18 points against Western Illinois.
He has been a steady contributor ever since, averaging 7.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game in a reserve role. His average of 13 rebounds for every 40 minutes played is the best of any player in Iowa’s rotation, even better than Keegan Murray’s 12.0 and Luka Garza’s 11.5.
He has developed a knack for impacting games as soon as he gets on the court whether it’s at center in place of Garza or at power forward playing alongside the All-American.
"You’re just trying to get a feel for how the game is going, how energetic the guys are on the court and how hard everybody is playing," Nunge said. "Then I just try to come in and match that energy or even bring it to a new level."
Garza, who arrived in the same graduating class with Nunge, has seen this coming for some time.
"When he has the wingspan he does and the athleticism he does, he’s definitely pushed me really hard in practice, especially the last couple of years …," Garza said. "He’s tough to score over. He’s got the length and the ability to jump. …
"He’s forced me to really improve and get better. I’m really lucky because if you go to practice and you’re facing the type of big you’re going to face on the court in the Big Ten, it’s awesome and it forces you to really work hard and get better. He’s done that for me my whole career here."
Nunge figures to step in as the starting center next season after Garza is gone.
"I’ve watched for a couple of years in practice and he still has not shown everything he has," Garza said. "He will and I’m excited for that moment to come. He’s one of the better players in this league. I honestly think that."