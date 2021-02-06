Nunge hopes to help Hawkeyes get back at Indiana

"It taught me a lot of life lessons. I was able to make some really strong bonds in both my years sitting out with Jordan (Bohannon) and CJ (Fredrick) so it helped prepare me for this year, I think. All the adversity I’d seen those two years really just set a path for this year to be successful."

Nunge finally was healthy coming into this season but was handed another dose of adversity when his father, Mark, died suddenly on the eve of the season.

That prompted him to miss two more games, but he showed what he can do in his first game back, scoring 18 points against Western Illinois.

He has been a steady contributor ever since, averaging 7.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game in a reserve role. His average of 13 rebounds for every 40 minutes played is the best of any player in Iowa’s rotation, even better than Keegan Murray’s 12.0 and Luka Garza’s 11.5.

He has developed a knack for impacting games as soon as he gets on the court whether it’s at center in place of Garza or at power forward playing alongside the All-American.

"You’re just trying to get a feel for how the game is going, how energetic the guys are on the court and how hard everybody is playing," Nunge said. "Then I just try to come in and match that energy or even bring it to a new level."