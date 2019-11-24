Nunge hurt but Hawkeyes romp behind Fredrick

IOWA CITY — The Iowa basketball team took a beating in the first half Sunday.
In the second half, it administered one.
CJ Fredrick had by far the best game of his young career and Luka Garza continued his dominating ways as the Hawkeyes rolled to an 85-59 victory over Cal Poly at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
But there also were a few nervous moments in the first half as three Iowa starters were sent to the locker room with various medical issues.
Fredrick, who experienced cramps in his calf, and Joe Wieskamp, who appeared to get poked in the eye, returned to action before the half was over.
Jack Nunge did not. The 6-foot-11 forward crashed to the floor in a scramble for a rebound with a minute, 13 seconds remaining before halftime and did not return to the game. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said Nunge will have an MRI performed on his knee on Monday to assess the damage.
His teammates admitted it would be a big loss if Nunge is sidelined for any length of time.
“He’s definitely a big part of what we want to do here,’’ said Garza, who collected 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots Sunday. “That would be unfortunate. I don’t even want to talk about that right now.’’
It didn’t make a big difference Sunday thanks to a breakout performance by Fredrick who, like Nunge, redshirted as a freshman last year before emerging as a starter this season.
The 6-3 freshman had career highs of 21 points and five assists, and he made all five shots he attempted from behind the 3-point arc.
“It just felt like myself again,’’ Fredrick said. “I felt like the last couple of games I wasn’t as aggressive as I usually am. I just came out here and said ‘If I’m open, I’m going to shoot it. If they’re in my space, I’m going to try to make a play for other people and then get after it at the defensive end.’
“That’s what I tried to do. Today it just felt good to do what I do again.’’
Fredrick was the first of the Iowa starters to require medical help when he hobbled off the court less than seven minutes into the game.
“I was going to cut and my calf just stopped, kind of like one of those cramps you get when you’re sleeping,’’ he said. “I couldn’t move. I just had to stop, get some fluids in it, stretch it out and got back in.’’
He had already drained a pair of 3-pointers in the first few minutes but he came back to drill three more after that.
Garza, who had scored 59 points in the two previous games, said Fredrick’s 3-point ability is going to help open things up for him around the basket.
“They decided they were going to double me as soon as I caught the ball and that first play when they doubled me, we swung it around and he got a 3,’’ Garza said. “That makes it tough on them. They’ve got to make a decision. If they’re going to double, he’s going to continue to make 3s.’’
McCaffery was pleased but not shocked by the way Fredrick played.
“That’s who he is. He is a complete player,’’ the coach said. “As impressed as I am with him, I’m not surprised. That’s what I expected. That’s what he expects from himself.’’
Cal Poly (1-5) managed to stay with the Hawkeyes for about 27 minutes. The Mustangs only trailed by four points late in the first half before Fredrick and Garza collaborated on a run of eight straight points to give the Hawkeyes a comfortable halftime cushion.
The visitors still trailed by only a 51-42 score in the second half before Fredrick knocked down a rare 4-point play. Cordell Pemsl followed with a 3-point play and the Hawkeyes were on their way. That was the start of a 29-9 scoring run that turned the game into a rout.
Pemsl and Wieskamp, both of whom were scoreless in the first half, each dropped in 10 points after halftime.
McCaffery was especially pleased with the way the Hawkeyes (4-1) defended, especially at the 3-point line.
Cal Poly came into the game shooting 45.3 percent from 3-point range, but it made only 3 of 22 in the contest. It was 0 for 9 in the first half.
“I thought our activity level was really good,’’ McCaffery said. “They are a hard team to defend because they have so many guys that go off the dribble. They also make 3s … Our defense in the first half was good. Even in the second half I thought we guarded well.’’