Nunge hurt but Hawkeyes romp behind Fredrick

The 6-3 freshman had career highs of 21 points and five assists, and he made all five shots he attempted from behind the 3-point arc.

“It just felt like myself again,’’ Fredrick said. “I felt like the last couple of games I wasn’t as aggressive as I usually am. I just came out here and said ‘If I’m open, I’m going to shoot it. If they’re in my space, I’m going to try to make a play for other people and then get after it at the defensive end.’

“That’s what I tried to do. Today it just felt good to do what I do again.’’

Fredrick was the first of the Iowa starters to require medical help when he hobbled off the court less than seven minutes into the game.

“I was going to cut and my calf just stopped, kind of like one of those cramps you get when you’re sleeping,’’ he said. “I couldn’t move. I just had to stop, get some fluids in it, stretch it out and got back in.’’

He had already drained a pair of 3-pointers in the first few minutes but he came back to drill three more after that.

Garza, who had scored 59 points in the two previous games, said Fredrick’s 3-point ability is going to help open things up for him around the basket.