Ogundele playing a waiting game with Hawkeyes

Josh Ogundele heard all the usual stereotypes before he ever visited Iowa for the first time.

The Hawkeyes’ 6-foot-10 freshman center grew up in London, England, and played for two years at a prep school in Worcester, Mass., and all he ever heard about Iowa were two things: It was nothing but cornfields, and head coach Fran McCaffery was "crazy."

Ogundele even had a few phone conversations with former Iowa center Gabe Olaseni, a fellow Brit, to alleviate his concerns.

"With him being there before, I wanted to know how it really was instead of listening to all the stereotypes from other people," Ogundele said.

When he finally visited the Iowa campus, he saw that very little of what he had been told was true.

"When I was on the plane with my parents, I expected to land in the middle of a farm," he admitted. "But when I came out, I didn’t really see a cornfield. I maybe saw one or two."

And McCaffery?

"I found out he loves his players so he does what he does for his players," Ogundele said.

So Ogundele decided to sign with the Hawkeyes.