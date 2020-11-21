Ogundele playing a waiting game with Hawkeyes

Josh Ogundele heard all the usual stereotypes before he ever visited Iowa for the first time.
The Hawkeyes’ 6-foot-10 freshman center grew up in London, England, and played for two years at a prep school in Worcester, Mass., and all he ever heard about Iowa were two things: It was nothing but cornfields, and head coach Fran McCaffery was "crazy."
Ogundele even had a few phone conversations with former Iowa center Gabe Olaseni, a fellow Brit, to alleviate his concerns.
"With him being there before, I wanted to know how it really was instead of listening to all the stereotypes from other people," Ogundele said.
When he finally visited the Iowa campus, he saw that very little of what he had been told was true.
"When I was on the plane with my parents, I expected to land in the middle of a farm," he admitted. "But when I came out, I didn’t really see a cornfield. I maybe saw one or two."
And McCaffery?
"I found out he loves his players so he does what he does for his players," Ogundele said.
So Ogundele decided to sign with the Hawkeyes.
He may end up playing less this season than any of the other players in Iowa’s five-man freshman class. The center position isn’t exactly a pressing need and he’s a little bit behind the others in terms of conditioning and his knowledge of Iowa’s system.
But McCaffery and others already are giving the kid high marks for perseverance and potential.
It’s doubtful many freshmen in college basketball have had to overcome more obstacles in their first few months.
The first thing was just getting here from England in the midst of a worldwide pandemic that severely restricted international travel.
"It was very, very, very hard," Ogundele said, noting that he and his family spent several months checking various websites every day to try to find a path to the U.S. through other European countries or Canada.
"It really was just a waiting game to see when they would open the borders and everything would start dying down," he said.
He finally arrived in late August, just before the start of classes.
Then he got sick.
No one will say whether or not is was the coronavirus, but it was a definite setback.
"It wasn’t anything too serious," Ogundele said. "It was just me waiting things out."
When he finally began working with the Hawkeyes, he was way behind fellow freshmen Ahron Ulis, Tony Perkins and Keegan and Kris Murray, all of whom arrived on campus in early June and began workouts then.
Through it all, Ogundele has stayed positive.
"Life is full of different experiences," he said. "My mom always told me that and my coaches have told me that. Life is full of different outcomes, experiences. Anything can happen at any given moment so you just have to prepare yourself and stay focused. You can’t really control anything in the moment. I can’t control COVID, I can’t control not letting me into the country so I have to make do with what I have and plan accordingly."
Teammates have described Ogundele as being the most popular player on the team and he doesn’t dispute that.
"Without being biased, I would say I’m probably the funniest on the team …," he said. "I’m just a very outgoing person. I’m one of those people who likes making new friends."
His teammates also have noticed the potential that the 285-pound youngster possesses.
"He’s a big strong dude," sophomore Jack Nunge said. "He’s really versatile and he’s been working hard. You can tell he has all the skills you need. He actually makes jumpers when we haven’t seen that before in practice. … He’s a guy that’s going to get a lot better. He works really hard."
Ogundele is somewhat resigned to the idea that he may not spend a lot of time on the court this season.
Starting center Luka Garza is the odds-on pick to be national player of the year and Nunge is a fourth-year player with starting experience.
"I think my main goal is just to be there because anything can happen," Ogundele said. "You never know what can happen during the season so just stay ready and learn my role and not be too impatient."
He knows he has things he can work on in the meantime.
"Right now I’m trying to get way more athletic and get into better shape," he said, "but I believe I’m not just a traditional post player. I can drive, I can shoot, I believe I’m a very good passer. I have very good footwork, I believe. My main focus is just becoming more athletic."
He said going against Garza every day in practice will help.
"He has great feet, great position," Ogundele said, "and there’s a lot of things I can learn from him."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!