Ogundele steps up when Hawkeyes need him most

INDIANAPOLIS — Dealing with some early foul troubles inside, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery provided Josh Ogundele with a challenge he met.

The 6-foot-10 sophomore stepped in and stepped up, dealing effectively with Purdue’s 7-4 Zach Edey and his 6-10 back-up, Trevion Williams, in Sunday’s Big Ten Tournament championship game.

Ogundele averaged 4.5 minutes in the 17 games he played during the regular season but impacted the Hawkeyes’ 75-66 win over the Boilermakers during the 10 minutes he was on the court.

He found himself in the middle of the things when Iowa forced Purdue into six turnovers during a stretch midway through the first half, hitting a shot to extend a 15-14 lead with 10 minutes, 53 seconds remaining.

He recorded one of Iowa’s 13 steals and added another basket with 1:35 to go in the first half, fouled as he gave Iowa a 32-27 lead.

Ogundele missed the free throw that followed, but earned plenty of respect from his teammates.

“Josh came in and did his job,’’ guard Jordan Bohannon said.

That didn’t surprise McCaffery.

“My main responsibility as their coach is to develop each individual and get them to the point where they can play with supreme confidence,’’ McCaffery said.

“… Josh knew he was coming in to play two of the best post players in the country and he knew he was going to have to move his feet, knew he was going to have to be physical. He makes two huge buckets for us and he played with ultimate energy and was one of the main reasons we won.’’

The right stuff: Playing four games in four days wasn’t an issue for Keegan Murray.

“We were playing for a championship. I’m not tired at all,’’ Murray said. “I can rest tomorrow. All of the guys had that championship mindset.’’

Learning moment: Riley Mulvey picked up a few minutes to relieve Ogundele in the first half and was, as McCaffery put it, “a bit overwhelmed’’ as he tried to work against Edey and Williams.

He also missed a 3-pointer that was a bit unexpected.

“A little surprised when he shot the three. I might have pointed that out to him,’’ McCaffery said. “But that kid’s going to be good and he knows it.’’

Defending Keegan: An injury and foul trouble prevented Keegan Murray from seeing much playing time in Iowa’s two regular-season losses to Purdue.

He was on the floor for 40 minutes Sunday, finishing with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Purdue coach Matt Painter felt his team did a decent job of defending the sophomore.

“I thought we did a great job on him. He goes 6-for-16 from the field and has 19 points. We’ll live with that any day,’’ Painter said.

At home at home: Tony Perkins finished with 11 points, four rebounds and a team-high four assists on Sunday.

It was the type of game the sophomore guard from Indianapolis wanted in an arena where he hoped to conclude his high school career before that year’s state tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It feels good to come back here and have our team play a game like this,’’ Perkins said. “It was very emotional coming home and getting a chance to play at this level and win a championship. I wouldn’t want to be nowhere else.’’

Record run: Keegan Murray rewrote the Big Ten tournament record book with his work in Iowa’s four-game run to the title.

Murray set new records with 103 points and 38 field goals in a single tournament. The previous records of 92 points and 34 field goals were set by Ohio State’s Duane Washington Jr. in 2021.

Two for four: Iowa is the only team to win the Big Ten tourney twice by winning four games in four days.

The Hawkeyes matched the run they made this season in winning the first of their three Big Ten tourney titles that way in 2001. Iowa also won the event in 2006 and finished as the runner-up in 2002.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.