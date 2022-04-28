Ogundele will return to Hawkeyes

Josh Ogundele’s experience in the transfer portal has led him back to the Iowa basketball program.

Ogundele announced on social media Thursday that he now plans to return to the Hawkeyes for the 2022-23 season.

The decision drew praise on teammates on Twitter and comes after the 6-foot-11, 265-pound London native added his name to the transfer portal on March 30 after seeing limited playing time during his first two seasons at Iowa.

Ogundele has appeared in 27 games for the Hawkeyes, averaging 1.3 points and 1.2 rebounds over the past two seasons.

However, he has had his moments.

With the Hawkeyes in early foul trouble, Ogundele helped neutralize the size Purdue presented in the post during the Big Ten Championship Game last month, finishing with four points and one steal in the 75-66 win over the ninth-ranked Boilermakers.

He scored a career-high seven points earlier in the season in a loss at Purdue, a game which saw him play career-high 16 minutes.

Overall as a sophomore, Ogundele averaged 1.5 points and 1.3 rebounds.

In announcing his decision to return, Ogundele and Connor McCaffery's decision last week to return for a sixth season currently leaves the Hawkeyes with 12 players on the roster for the 2022-23 season.

Iowa has been actively seeking an additional front court players this spring and remains involved in recruiting 6-foot-11 graduate transfer Fardaws Aimaq of Utah Valley.

Aimaq is scheduled to announce his transfer decision on Friday at noon. The Vancouver, B.C., native listed Gonzaga, Texas, Texas Tech and Washington in addition to Iowa on his most recent list of potential destinations.

The Hawkeyes are also among top-five schools being considered by Theo Akwuba, a 6-foot-11, 225-pound forward from Louisiana who averaged 9.1 points and 7.9 rebounds last season.

Prep prospect Connor Turnbull has chosen to reaffirm his initial commitment to Butler and new coach Thad Matta after re-opening his recruitment following the dismissal of LaVall Jordan as the Bulldogs' head coach.

Ogundele was one of three Hawkeyes to place his name in the transfer portal following the Hawkeyes’ 26-10 season.

Guard Joe Toussaint previously announced plans to transfer to West Virginia while guard Austin Ash has not yet determined where he will compete as a graduate transfer.

