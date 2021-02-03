Ohio State at Iowa at a glance

OHIO STATE AT IOWA

When: 6:01 p.m.

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: ESPN

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

Twitter: @Dox5

STORYLINES

• Iowa, ranked No. 8 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25, snapped a two-game losing streak with an 84-78 victory over Michigan State on Tuesday. Luka Garza collected 27 points and 12 rebounds and the Hawkeyes got 39 points from their bench.

• Ohio State has won three straight games, six of its last seven, and is up to No. 7 in the AP Top 25. The Buckeyes defeated Michigan State 79-62 on Sunday behind 20 points by E.J. Liddell and 17 by Justice Sueing.

• The two teams have split the past 12 meetings. Iowa won the only matchup last season 85-76 in Iowa City behind 24 points by Garza, who has averaged 13.8 points and 4 rebounds in five previous games against the Buckeyes.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Iowa (13-4, 7-3)