Ohio State at Iowa at a glance

OHIO STATE AT IOWA
When: 6:01 p.m.
Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
TV: ESPN
Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
Twitter: @Dox5
STORYLINES
• Iowa, ranked No. 8 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25, snapped a two-game losing streak with an 84-78 victory over Michigan State on Tuesday. Luka Garza collected 27 points and 12 rebounds and the Hawkeyes got 39 points from their bench.
• Ohio State has won three straight games, six of its last seven, and is up to No. 7 in the AP Top 25. The Buckeyes defeated Michigan State 79-62 on Sunday behind 20 points by E.J. Liddell and 17 by Justice Sueing.
• The two teams have split the past 12 meetings. Iowa won the only matchup last season 85-76 in Iowa City behind 24 points by Garza, who has averaged 13.8 points and 4 rebounds in five previous games against the Buckeyes.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (13-4, 7-3)
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;jr.;14.2
Connor McCaffery;6-5;jr.;3.7
Luka Garza;6-11;sr.;26.5
CJ Fredrick;6-3;so.;8.7
Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;9.5
Ohio State (14-4, 8-4)
Kyle Young;6-8;sr.;8.0
Justin Ahrens;6-6;jr.;6.9
E.J. Liddell;6-7;so.;15.3
Duane Washington;6-3;jr.;14.5
Justice Sueing;6-7;jr.;10.9