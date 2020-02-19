Ohio State at Iowa at a glance

OHIO STATE AT IOWA

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: ESPN

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• Iowa moved up to No. 20 in the Associated Press Top 25 following a 58-53 victory over Minnesota on Sunday. Luka Garza scored 24 points — his 11th straight 20-point effort — against the Golden Gophers and the Hawkeyes closed the game with an 11-0 scoring run. Iowa has a home winning streak of 11 games.

• Ohio State, ranked 25th in the latest AP poll, has rebounded from a mid-season skid in which it lost six of seven games to win five of its past six. It never trailed in a 68-52 victory over Purdue on Saturday as Kaleb Wesson collected 13 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals.

• Both teams probably will be without their third-leading scorers. Iowa’s CJ Fredrick could miss his second straight game with a sprained ankle and Ohio State has played the past five games without former Bettendorf star D.J. Carton, who is taking a leave of absence for personal reasons.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

