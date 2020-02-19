Ohio State at Iowa at a glance

OHIO STATE AT IOWA
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
TV: ESPN
Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• Iowa moved up to No. 20 in the Associated Press Top 25 following a 58-53 victory over Minnesota on Sunday. Luka Garza scored 24 points — his 11th straight 20-point effort — against the Golden Gophers and the Hawkeyes closed the game with an 11-0 scoring run. Iowa has a home winning streak of 11 games.
• Ohio State, ranked 25th in the latest AP poll, has rebounded from a mid-season skid in which it lost six of seven games to win five of its past six. It never trailed in a 68-52 victory over Purdue on Saturday as Kaleb Wesson collected 13 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals.
• Both teams probably will be without their third-leading scorers. Iowa’s CJ Fredrick could miss his second straight game with a sprained ankle and Ohio State has played the past five games without former Bettendorf star D.J. Carton, who is taking a leave of absence for personal reasons.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
You have free articles remaining.
Iowa (18-8, 9-6)
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;so.;14.9
Ryan Kriener;6-10;sr.;7.3
Luka Garza;6-11;jr.;23.7
Connor McCaffery;6-5;so.;6.0
Joe Toussaint;6-0;fr.;6.4
Ohio State (17-8, 7-7)
Kyle Young;6-8;jr.;7.7
Andre Wesson;6-6;sr.;9.0
Kaleb Wesson;6-9;jr.;14.1
Luther Muhammad;6-3;so.;6.4
CJ Walker;6-1;jr.;7.6