On offense, Hawkeyes set to keep the pedal down

In its most recent games, Iowa’s basketball team has found the flow.

The same group of Hawkeyes who were battling slow starts, dealing with early foul troubles and trying to overcome a lack of ball movement a little over two weeks ago following a double-overtime loss at Penn State has seemingly put the pieces together.

Now sitting one game over .500 in the Big Ten and riding a three-game win streak, Iowa will look to build on its recent success in Thursday’s 6 p.m. game against Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Hawkeyes have topped 98 points in their last two victories, putting 110 on the board last Thursday at Maryland before holding the ball for the final seconds during a 98-point effort Sunday against a Nebraska team Iowa visits next week.

The last time Iowa had that type of offensive success in back-to-back Big Ten games, B.J. Armstrong and Roy Marble were leading a group of six Hawkeyes who averaged in double figures and Ed Horton was leading the conference in rebounding.

Coach Tom Davis’ second Iowa team finished 24-10 during the 1987-88 season and averaged 93.6 points while reaching 100 on 14 occasions, including in back-to-back games against Michigan and Michigan State in early February.

No Iowa team since has scored more than 98 in consecutive conference games like the Hawkeyes have in their last two games.

This Iowa team averages 84 points, second in the Big Ten and fourth in the nation, but in league play the Hawkeyes only recently seemed to find their offensive mojo.

In its three-game win streak, Iowa has shot 51.4% as a team while averaging 93 points but has stuck to its core principles.

"I don’t think there’s been anything magical," coach Fran McCaffery said. "We’ve played the way we always play. We move the ball. We share the ball. We try to be aggressive."

Iowa has shot 44.7% from 3-point range in those three games, averaging 12.7 baskets from behind the arc. That compares to a 35.2% touch from 3-point range and an average of 8.9 3-pointers overall during a 17-7 season.

McCaffery said improved shooting from 3-point range hasn’t hurt.

"That sets up a lot of opportunities for driving, for post feeds," McCaffery said. "I think our defense as well has been good in the last two games."

Jordan Bohannon has returned to the point guard role, which has seemed to bring added tempo to the Hawkeye attack, but forward Keegan Murray said its extends beyond what the senior point guard is bringing to the decision-making role.

"I think a lot of guys are getting shots in spots where they like to get shots," said Murray, who has scored 30 and 37 points in Iowa’s last two games.

It had been a while since any Hawkeye had topped 30 points in consecutive Big Ten games as well. Matt Gatens was the last Iowa player to do that, scoring 30 and 33 in games against Indiana and Wisconsin in 2012.

Murray sees the offensive improvement as a team-wide thing, a byproduct to work in the practice gym that is now carrying over into games.

"I feel like the ball is moving really well in transition and also in the half-court offense," Murray said. "Our shooters are hitting open shots, which a lot with spacing and that type of thing. Everyone is just looking for each other."

He said that will need to continue against a Michigan team that shares a 7-6 Big Ten record with Iowa and, like the Hawkeyes, is looking to make a late-season push toward the top of the conference standings.

"They seem to be playing well and hitting their stride," Murray said. "We’ll need to be at our best."

