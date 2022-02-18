On-the-job training benefits Hawkeyes' Sandfort

IOWA CITY – There were times last summer when Payton Sandfort questioned what he had gotten himself into.

That’s what going up against emerging standout Keegan Murray on a regular basis will do to an incoming freshman.

“I would go home and I would call my dad and I’d be like, ‘This dude is kicking my butt. I don’t know if I’m built for this,’” Sandfort said.

But day by day, the 6-foot-7, 215-pound guard learned and grew and now, he has an even better understanding of what was taking place.

“I started getting a little better playing against him, and now I see him out here and he’s doing a lot worse to people than he did to me,’’ Sandfort said. “That makes me feel a lot better.’’

Murray recalled coping with similar moments shortly after he arrived at Iowa, finding Luka Garza in his face as he was cutting his collegiate basketball teeth.

“I’m just trying to make him better,’’ Murray said. “Last year, the upperclassmen didn’t take it easy on me either. It’s just about having him grow and learn. I want him to learn what hard work is and what means for our program.’’

There have been bumps along the way – Sandfort worked through a rough stretch where he hit just two field goals in six games in January and he did go 1-of-6 from the field in Thursday’s 84-79 loss to Michigan – but there have also been signs of growth and potential.

As Iowa works toward Saturday’s 1:30 p.m. game at 18th-ranked Ohio State, Sandfort works to build on his recent successes.

He had shot at least 50 percent from the field in the four games leading up to the loss to the Wolverines and he has been Iowa’s second-best shooter from 3-point range this season, his 38.2-percent touch trailing only Murray’s 40.8-percent shooting from behind the arc.

Sandfort has played double-digit minutes in each of the Hawkeyes’ last five games as well, up from the five minutes per game he averaged over the previous six games.

“I’m trying to play 10 guys and he got the short end of it a couple of times. But, every time I’ve put him in he has produced,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “I don’t really remember putting him in where he struggled or I thought he played like a freshman.’’

Sandfort has averaged 6.6 points over the last five games for Iowa, above the 5.2 he has averaged over the course of the season.

The recent success has been accompanied by increased confidence his contribution off the bench for the Hawkeyes.

“I went through a really rough stretch there, but I’m proud of myself. I stayed in the gym even when I wasn’t getting the minutes I wanted. I stuck with it and it has felt good over the last couple of games to do what I know I can do,’’ Sandfort said.

Murray appreciates that Sandfort has been able to do more than launch shots.

“He fights for every single ball and tries to make all the hustle plays,’’ Murray said. “That’s all you can ask for out of a freshman. He does all the little things.’’

And, he continues to play his game within the framework of Iowa’s game.

McCaffery said earlier this season that Sandfort had the “green light’’ to shoot whenever he wanted.

That opportunity is what led Sandfort to the Hawkeye program.

“I can’t thank Fran enough,’’ Sandfort said. “He’s really let me come in and play my game, not just shooting but I was able to get rebounds and push it in transition with my dribble which I did a lot in high school. He’s really let me do what I’ve been doing my whole life and I’ll keep going from there.’’

That’s what excites McCaffery about Sandfort.

“He’s a shooter but he also rebounds, takes care of the ball and doesn’t make mistakes,’’ McCaffery said. “He’s a tough kid, a good player and he is going to be tremendous for us for a long time.’’

