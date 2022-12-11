One last comeback eludes Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY — Patrick McCaffery believed one overtime wasn’t going to decide the Iowa basketball team’s Big Ten opener Sunday.
His last-second 3-point attempt felt perfect, the type of shot that would have extended the game for the Hawkeyes who had already come from behind once before to force overtime.
But after kissing the rim, the ball rolled around and fell out, allowing Wisconsin to take home a 78-75 overtime victory at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
“It felt good off the hand, it was right on," the Hawkeye junior said. “Everything kind of felt good all day, even my misses. Everything felt good so yeah, I thought it was in."
Instead, it was Wisconsin which came from behind to earn its second Big Ten win in as many games.
A three-point play by McCaffery had given Iowa a 72-69 lead with 1 minute, 51 seconds remaining in overtime before the Badgers’ Jordan Davis buried his only 3-point basket of the game to even the score eight seconds later.
People are also reading…
Steven Crowl coaxed a hook shot through with :46 to play that moved Wisconsin ahead to stay at 74-73, an advantage the Badgers secured with steals on the Hawkeyes’ next two possessions, the first by Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl.
Two free throws by Hepburn following the first theft left Iowa in a 76-73 hole before Wahl opened the door for the Hawkeyes, missing a pair of free throws with 18 seconds remaining.
The teams traded baskets — the last on a breakaway lay-in by Wisconsin’s Connor Essegian with :05 to play — before McCaffery’s final attempt to add to his career-high 24-point effort.
Badgers coach Greg Gard, whose team was unable to hold an eight-point lead in the final two minutes of regulation as the Hawkeyes crafted a quick comeback, said things pretty much played out true to form for Wisconsin.
“We’ve had a real tendency to not make it easy on ourselves," Gard said. “Credit Iowa for the way they fought, but I felt like our guys had a gritty effort, showed a lot of fortitude."
Playing in their seventh consecutive game decided by five points or less, the Badgers also looked like a team which knew what it needed to do in a tight situation.
“They made a lot of big plays down the stretch," McCaffery said. “We made shots. They made shots. They made more."
The Hawkeyes, playing without starters Kris Murray and Ahron Ulis, needed to make shots after a 1-for-10 stretch from the field late in the second half allowed the Badgers to build a lead which reached 60-52 on a 3-pointer by Essegian with 2:02 remaining in regulation.
Wisconsin had run off a string of seven unanswered points — including a pair by Essegian from the line when Iowa coach Fran McCaffery was whistled for his first technical foul of the season — before the Hawkeyes rallied.
A pair of baskets during a six-second stretch ultimately forced the overtime.
Tony Perkins, who joined Connor McCaffery in scoring 17 points, scored on a drive off of a feed from Dasonte Bowen with :21 left in regulation.
Perkins then stole the inbounds pass, spotted Patrick McCaffery open on the left wing where he drilled a 3-pointer with :15 to go that tied the game at 60-60.
Wisconsin’s Hepburn had the final look in regulation but could not get his jumper to go down.
“It was a typical Big Ten game," coach McCaffery said. “It was a typical game that we always seem to play against Wisconsin."
The Hawkeyes (7-3, 0-1 Big Ten) put together a surge late in the first half as well.
“We didn’t make shots in the first half of the first half," coach McCaffery said.
Iowa outscored Wisconsin 8-2 over the final 2:56 of the first half to forge a 27-27 halftime tie.
A 1-for-10 start from the field left the Hawkeyes with some work to do, but the Badgers were dealing with their own shooting struggles.
Wisconsin connected on just five of its first 13, preventing the Badgers from gaining more than a seven-point lead and allowing Iowa to take its first lead of the game at 27-25 on a runner by Patrick McCaffery with :25 seconds remaining in the half.
Hepburn tied things up at the break, hitting a jumper with just over one second remaining in the half.
Wahl led Wisconsin (8-2, 2-0) with 21 points and seven rebounds while Essegian came off the bench to finish with 14.