One last comeback eludes Hawkeyes

IOWA ITEMS

Starting debut: Dasonte Bowen made the first start of his collegiate career Sunday for Iowa.

The freshman point guard, who played just three minutes in Iowa's win over Iowa State on Thursday, finished with two points and four assists in 20 minutes against Wisconsin.

He replaced Ahron Ulis in the starting five. Coach Fran McCaffery said Ulis "was not available" Sunday.

His absence led to an early opportunity for Carter Kingsbury, who knocked down his second career 3-pointer in the first half.

On crutches: Iowa forward Kris Murray was walking with the help of crutches on Sunday.

The junior who leads the Hawkeyes in scoring and rebounding missed a second straight game with what coach Fran McCaffery has described as a "lower body injury." Murray's left foot remained in a walking boot as he sat on the Iowa bench.

Up next: Southeast Missouri State at Iowa, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.