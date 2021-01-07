One step closer to CCIW basketball as unique schedules released

The Vikings will play home-and-home sets with North Central, Millikin, Illinois Wesleyan, North Park and Carroll after opening with single games against Wheaton and Elmhurst. In an oddity, the Vikings will not face Carthage this season.

“We’ve always played Wednesday/Saturday and had a couple of days to prepare for the next opponent,” said first-year men’s coach Steve Schafer. “The positive about playing the same opponent twice in the same week is that you have that entire week to prepare for the one team. But it’s always hard to play someone back-to-back.

“We’re all in the same boat and all have to find a way to play that first game and take what you learn from the first game and make your adjustments and go out and play them again. That’s the mentality we’re taking.”

Part of the scheduling was based around geography, according to Zapolski. COVID-19 pandemic issues that created the altered season — and an extended shutdown of sports between Thanksgiving and the New Year holiday — in the first place also factored.