One step closer to CCIW basketball as unique schedules released

After enduring a four-corners stall for over two months, the CCIW basketball seasons finally have a chance to get on the scoreboard.
On Thursday, league officials released schedules for men’s and women’s basketball, as well as the other six winter sports that will begin competition later this month.
And while the basketball slate looks much different than normal and not just because it is much shorter, it gives hope that there will be basketball on the Division III level played beginning Jan. 23.
“It’s exciting to have things falling into place like it’s really going to happen,” said Augustana women’s basketball coach Mark Beinborn of having a schedule and the prospect of a season. “For a while, there was so much uncertainty.”
As things stand now, Augie men’s and women’s basketball seasons are slated to begin on Jan. 23 and run through Feb. 23. There will be conference tournaments following the regular season with all nine teams participating. Details regarding the tournament have yet to be worked out, though.
Both Augie basketball teams are scheduled to play 12 games — the men opening at Wheaton and the women hosting Wheaton. The programs have identical schedules with one team playing at home and the other vs. the same school on the road.
All nine schools in the league are participating in all winter sports, according to Mike Zapolski, Augustana’s athletic director.
The Vikings will play home-and-home sets with North Central, Millikin, Illinois Wesleyan, North Park and Carroll after opening with single games against Wheaton and Elmhurst. In an oddity, the Vikings will not face Carthage this season.
“We’ve always played Wednesday/Saturday and had a couple of days to prepare for the next opponent,” said first-year men’s coach Steve Schafer. “The positive about playing the same opponent twice in the same week is that you have that entire week to prepare for the one team. But it’s always hard to play someone back-to-back.
“We’re all in the same boat and all have to find a way to play that first game and take what you learn from the first game and make your adjustments and go out and play them again. That’s the mentality we’re taking.”
Part of the scheduling was based around geography, according to Zapolski. COVID-19 pandemic issues that created the altered season — and an extended shutdown of sports between Thanksgiving and the New Year holiday — in the first place also factored.
“The rationale behind the configuration was an effort to limit the amount of (COVID-19) testing that would be required for the entire team — including the coaches and athletic trainers,” he said. “Basketball is classified as a high-risk, high-contact sport and depending on how your games are scheduled, you could be required to test up to three times a week as opposed to only having to do it one time a week. …
“There certainly will be instances where teams, including Augustana, will have to test more than one time a week, but an effort was made to try to minimize those circumstances since schools are absorbing the costs for the testing.”
According to Zapolski, the conference is covering the costs associated with testing game officials.
Zapolski said that if teams test on Wednesday, those are good for games on Thursday and Saturday if you are playing the same opponent, hence the final five weeks of back-to-back games against the same foe.
Weekday games are slated for 7 p.m. starts with Saturday games scheduled to start at 2 p.m.
Due to state and local restrictions, as well as campus visitor policies, no spectators will be allowed at any competition at this time.
Augie will provide streaming video of home contests at Carver Center.
“The silver lining is that our guys get to play games if it all works out,” said Schafer. “I’m optimistic that the conference and the college are going to put us in a great situation and be safe so that we can have games.
“Will there be some bumps in the road along the way? I’m sure there will be. But I think we’re going to play games and give our guys some sort of a season and I’m excited about that.”
CCIW officials also announced on Thursday that schedules for fall sports — including football, men's and women's soccer and women's volleyball — will be announced next week. Competition in those sports is slated to begin in late February for women's volleyball and March for football and soccer.