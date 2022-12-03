Opening Big Ten play, Hawkeye women want more

When the Iowa women’s basketball team opens Big Ten play at Wisconsin on Sunday, Lisa Bluder will be looking for more.

The Hawkeye coach wants to see more scoring opportunities for Monika Czinano, more production from Gabbie Marshall and if that works out, more success the 1 p.m. game at the Kohl Center in a series Iowa has dominated recently.

Getting the ball into Czinano’s hands more frequently tops Bluder’s wish list.

The senior post player has led the country in shooting in each of the past two seasons and while she continues to shoot at 65-percent pace from the field putting the ball in Czinano’s hands has been a recent challenge.

After averaged 13.2 shots per game a year ago while averaging 21.2 points, Czinano has averaged 7.3 attempts from the field in Iowa’s last four games.

Czinano matched a season low when she took four shots in the 10th-ranked Hawkeyes’ 94-81 loss to 12th-ranked North Carolina State on Thursday.

As unhappy as Bluder was at the time, she was even more upset after watching tape of the game.

“We had 12 opportunities to get her the ball and didn’t, or we turned it over trying to get her the ball,’’ Bluder said during a Friday video conference. “We’ve got to become better post passers. We’ve got to get her the ball.’’

Czinano has averaged 15.8 points during Iowa’s 5-3 start, down nearly six-and-a-half points from last season.

“We have got to figure out a way to get her the ball and get her opportunities to score when she’s in a position to do that,’’ Bluder said. “That’s on us as coaches to get that straightened out. When you have a shooter like that, you need to make the most of it.’’

Bluder would like to see greater contributions from Marshall as well.

At 47-percent shooter from 3-point range two seasons ago, Marshall connected on 39 percent of her attempts from behind the arc last season and is currently shooting 21.9 percent while watching her scoring average drop from 9.1 points to its current level of five points per game.

“It’s unbelievable, uncharacteristic. She’s not taking bad threes,’’ Bluder said. “Sometimes she doesn’t hold her follow through. I think she lets it get to her mentally if she doesn’t hit that first one. Shooters have to have short memory and we need her to step up.’’

Bluder wants her team to have a short memory as well against Wisconsin, which hasn’t beaten Iowa since the 2006-07 season and has lost its last 25 games in the series.

“The past doesn’t matter,’’ Bluder said. “What matters is what happens Sunday.’’